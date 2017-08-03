Steelcase

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Job Description

Steelcase, the world’s largest office furniture manufacturer, is looking for a Principal Industrial Designer to work within its Innovation Center at Global Headquarters in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Innovation Center is a progressive design facility which erases distance between global project teams to foster collaboration and innovation.

Under general direction, the Principal Industrial Designer applies research insights, mastered design and technology skills, techniques and process knowledge to creatively conceptualize and develop product program and product line strategies and products. The principal designer will also provide recommendations and work with management in decision making on design concept direction, design process and resource planning. The Principal Industrial Designer will periodically act as spokesperson for the Industrial Design Department or a product program to audiences both within and external to Steelcase. Responsible for coaching and assisting in professional development for industrial designers in the group.

Steelcase Design is a highly collaborative, multi-disciplinary studio that is responsible for innovative products across multiple brands and complete global portfolio. At Steelcase, designers are given a design problem, not just a project. The design work is pluralistic, offering more breadth to the position and a chance to collaborate with other design professionals from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. It’s a new work day, and Steelcase is at the forefront of the research leading to innovative workplace solutions.

Required Skills and Attributes for Success

• Have a strong portfolio of work, process and problem-solving.

• Have high empathy for user experiences.

• Have a proven ability to research design problems and express design direction in clear,

compelling frameworks.

• Work quickly and effectively through concept explorations in order to illustrate the corners/edges

of a design problem.

• Have an intuitive sense for complex systems balanced with an extreme eye for details.

• Define, own and clearly communicate details, while helping cross-functional teams understand

the relationships between details and overall design intent.

• Be a hands on thinker who is as comfortable in the model shop as they are with CAD or digital

tools for storytelling.

• Be very curious and constantly feeding their intellectual and visual curiosities.

• Understand how to balance being provocative and being pragmatic.

• Be very comfortable expressing their point of view.

Required Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design, Product Design or Architecture.

At least 7+ years of hands on industrial design experience.

Knowledge of industrial design and manufacturing processes.

Ability to work in all phases of product development, from concept through to production details.

Relocation assistance will be provided.

