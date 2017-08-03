Industrial designer – part-time job in Berlin

BigRep

Location: Berlin, Germany

Industrial designer for a part-time job in Berlin, 3-4 days a week.

Berlin 3D printing company BigRep is currently searching an experienced industrial designer for 3-4 days a week with an option for a full-time position.

Founded in 2014, BigRep has become a market and technology leader in large-scale, serial 3D printing in just three years and has set itself the goal of changing the design, prototyping and industrial production of 3D printers from the ground up. With a volume of more than 1m³, the BigRep ONE is currently the largest FFF printer, Fused Filament Fabrication, available on the market and thus closes the gap between 3D printers used in private enterprise or in industrial applications. The smaller printer, the BigRep Studio, was introduced in 2016 and complements the company’s product portfolio. The growing team of engineers, machine builders and other staff at BigRep numbers over 60 employees from twelve nations that not only contribute to the emergence of the “machine builder of the future”, but also work with passion to achieve the next industrial revolution.

Responsibilities:

You will be working with our design team to create a future technology product from the initial concept stage to a final 3D object.

Qualifications needed:

minimum bachelor’s degree in industrial design

three years professional experience as an industrial designer

familiarity with Creative Suite, Rhino and Keyshot

understanding of the basic principles of rapid prototyping

great surfacing skills and good mechanical understanding

ability to visualise ideas and take design direction

Application deadline: 16 August 2017

Click here for more information