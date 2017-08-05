Inflatable Product Designer | Industrial Designer

    • Our client is looking for an Inflatable Product Designer or Industrial Designer for a full time role on their team. If you do not have experience with inflatables, you must have something similar, for example, PVC.

    ***This role requires a portfolio that showcases experiencing designing for inflatables, toys, or something directly related. This is a MUST!

    What you would be doing:

    – Working with the product development team, you will be taking concepts through to executing the design of inflatable products and toys

    – Working with product design and marketing team in North America and China

    – Design and trend research

    – Sketching, 3D product modeling and visualization

    – Photorealistic rendering of products for presentation

    – Design with understanding on limitations for passing on to the engineering team to execute product development

    – Create 2D pre-engineer drawings for prototype construction

    What you need to know:

    – Bachelor Degree in Industrial Design, Product Design, Engineering or related field

    – 5+ years of Product Design experience

    – MUST have experience designing for inflatables or other outdoor products

    – Good understanding of trends and materials for manufacturing

    – Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and AutoCAD software

    – Solid Works, Rhino is a plus!!

    – Advanced 3D rendering techniques

    Since you will be working with their China based location quite a bit, strong communication skills is required. Best fit is someone who is inquisitive, patient and has a high attention to detail.

    Great company with awesome benefits!!! Open to relocation for the right fit.

    Salary: US$70000 – US$80000 per year



