Inflatable Product Designer | Industrial Designer

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Our client is looking for an Inflatable Product Designer or Industrial Designer for a full time role on their team. If you do not have experience with inflatables, you must have something similar, for example, PVC.

***This role requires a portfolio that showcases experiencing designing for inflatables, toys, or something directly related. This is a MUST!

What you would be doing:

– Working with the product development team, you will be taking concepts through to executing the design of inflatable products and toys

– Working with product design and marketing team in North America and China

– Design and trend research

– Sketching, 3D product modeling and visualization

– Photorealistic rendering of products for presentation

– Design with understanding on limitations for passing on to the engineering team to execute product development

– Create 2D pre-engineer drawings for prototype construction

What you need to know:

– Bachelor Degree in Industrial Design, Product Design, Engineering or related field

– 5+ years of Product Design experience

– MUST have experience designing for inflatables or other outdoor products

– Good understanding of trends and materials for manufacturing

– Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and AutoCAD software

– Solid Works, Rhino is a plus!!

– Advanced 3D rendering techniques

Since you will be working with their China based location quite a bit, strong communication skills is required. Best fit is someone who is inquisitive, patient and has a high attention to detail.

Great company with awesome benefits!!! Open to relocation for the right fit.

Salary: US$70000 – US$80000 per year

