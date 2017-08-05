Inflatable Product Designer | Industrial Designer

Our client is looking for an Inflatable Product Designer or Industrial Designer for a full time role on their team. If you do not have experience with inflatables, you must have something similar, for example, PVC.
***This role requires a portfolio that showcases experiencing designing for inflatables, toys, or something directly related. This is a MUST!
What you would be doing:
– Working with the product development team, you will be taking concepts through to executing the design of inflatable products and toys
– Working with product design and marketing team in North America and China
– Design and trend research
– Sketching, 3D product modeling and visualization
– Photorealistic rendering of products for presentation
– Design with understanding on limitations for passing on to the engineering team to execute product development
– Create 2D pre-engineer drawings for prototype construction
What you need to know:
– Bachelor Degree in Industrial Design, Product Design, Engineering or related field
– 5+ years of Product Design experience
– MUST have experience designing for inflatables or other outdoor products
– Good understanding of trends and materials for manufacturing
– Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and AutoCAD software
– Solid Works, Rhino is a plus!!
– Advanced 3D rendering techniques
Since you will be working with their China based location quite a bit, strong communication skills is required. Best fit is someone who is inquisitive, patient and has a high attention to detail.
Great company with awesome benefits!!! Open to relocation for the right fit.
Salary: US$70000 – US$80000 per year
