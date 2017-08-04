Automotive OEM – Design Project Leader

Technicon Design

Location: Sweden

Job Overview:

Our client in Sweden requires a Design Project Leader to Lead the project team within the Product Design of this automotive OEM on a contract basis starting September.

Detail

Description:

Lead and support the project team within Product Design.

Accountable for project management of design project content (Exterior, Interior, C&M,

Interaction, Visualization and Design Quality) during all product development phases, from

architecture definition to final product design. Deliver according to design plans, milestones and

objectives in respective projects.

Drive according to product development process and timelogic plan, to fulfill project requirements and accomplish project objectives within Product Design.

Create and maintain design project plans and sub plans, and integrate with overall project program plans

Manage the design project timing, content scope and quality

Manage design project cost, forecasts & follow-up

Plan, secure and manage design project activities and resources within Product Design

Identify and manage design project risks

Manage design project communication, with stakeholders and management.

Organize design reviews, and be the spokesperson for the design department to communicate the design decisionsdirections given by Design management.

Requirements:

– University degree in design, engineering or relevant work experience

– Extensive project experience within automotive design environment.

– Good Understanding of all processes and tools within automotive product design.

– Extensive knowledge of processes interfacing with automotive product design.

– Ability to manage and analyse economic data (forecast, budget and actuals)

– Interpretation and application of program plans to meet project goals in terms of time, cost and content

Software and IT:

Fully proficient in MS Office suite and relevant software

Personal attributes:

– Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions

– Ability to foster team spirit.

– Experience from working in an global environmentorganization

– High level of self-initiative and ability to work with minimal supervision

– Strong interpersonal skills and sense of business.

Please apply with a comprehensive CV

Click here for more information