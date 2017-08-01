Color and Materials Designer

Technicon Design

Location: La Jolla, CA, US

Job Overview:

SoCal Automotive Color and Materials Opportunity!

Detail

SUMMARY:

Design all aspects of color surface and material associated with design projects and present this information in various formats.

MAJOR DUTIES:

• Stay abreast of design trends, especially automotive related, current technology and the cultural sociological impact on future color.

• Create and propose unique color and materials concepts for the target customer. Develop color design strategies which express the overall concept of the vehicle. Develop unique designs for brand’s products.

• Constantly challenge and innovate in color and materials.

• Responsible for multiple projects in advanced and production design simultaneously.

• Responsible for all aspects related to the projects, including: scheduling project steps, ordering and receiving materials, presenting concepts.

• Independently and with suppliers, develop and utilize all forms of automotive materials in creating color, pattern and texture.

• Gather and communicate trend information to various departments regarding color design activities using trend and image boards or PowerPoint presentations.

• Benchmark and analyze similar production finishes and create informative reports.

• Domestic and international travel are required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Insight, creativity and resourcefulness.

• High energy, flexibility, perseverance.

• Great color evaluation capabilities and presentation skills.

• Art degree with an interest in sociology and culture.

• 3 to 5 years of Color & Materials Design experience at an Automotive Design Studio.

• Working knowledge of Photoshop, Illustrator, PowerPoint, Microsoft Office.

• Use of a 3D rendering program is a plus.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Continually works with art supplies, i.e. paint, clay, cutters, air brush, etc. On occasion, works in the shop area with various mechanical tools or mixing custom paint colors in the paint booth.

Click here for more information