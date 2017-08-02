Toy Designer

Job Description
Key Result Areas and Activities:
• Participate in brainstorms to identify toy concepts in line with game strategies and
parameters to support and elevate brands.
• Create concept sketches and renderings for presentation to the team.
• Prepare control drawings using digital programs, and/or oversee vendors in preparation of
control drawings, taking engineering requirements and manufacturing into consideration.
• Manage internal and external model shops in the development of mechanisms and
prototypes.
• Conceptualize and communicate toy functions and basic play patterns for simple to high-
complexity game toys.
• Successfully present and communicate concepts to the design and marketing management
and creative departments.
• Partner with cross-functional teams and outside vendors to insure product integrity and
marketing objectives.
• Manage daily correspondence with Asia partners.
• Some travel required.
Position Requirements:
Education/Experience:
• BS/BA degree in Industrial Design, Toy Design or equivalent degree.
• 3-5 years previous toy design experience (game toy design experience highly preferred).
• Experience with original IP/product is highly preferred.
• Experience with design of game toy products highly preferred.
• Knowledge of Solid works or other 3D programs is beneficial.
• Knowledge of material and manufacturing process, specifically plastics highly preferred.
• Understanding of features in the consumer electronics industry and their influence in the toy industry a plus.
Skills/Knowledge/Ability:
• Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator and 2D computer programs.
• Ability to work autonomously and in a team environment.
• Passion/knowledge of current trends in general as well as trends in games and toy.
• Skill in brainstorming and ideation with strong sketching and rendering skills.
• Ability to handle a high volume of work while maintaining quality and attention to detail.
• Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills with ability to work
effectively with people at all levels.
• Strong organizational, time management and prioritizing skills with the ability to juggle
multiple projects and meet deadlines.
• Self-starter with a proactive approach to work and the ability to work independently.
• Basic model making skills.
Click here for more information