Toy Designer

MGA Entertainment

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Job Description

Key Result Areas and Activities:

• Participate in brainstorms to identify toy concepts in line with game strategies and

parameters to support and elevate brands.

• Create concept sketches and renderings for presentation to the team.

• Prepare control drawings using digital programs, and/or oversee vendors in preparation of

control drawings, taking engineering requirements and manufacturing into consideration.

• Manage internal and external model shops in the development of mechanisms and

prototypes.

• Conceptualize and communicate toy functions and basic play patterns for simple to high-

complexity game toys.

• Successfully present and communicate concepts to the design and marketing management

and creative departments.

• Partner with cross-functional teams and outside vendors to insure product integrity and

marketing objectives.

• Manage daily correspondence with Asia partners.

• Some travel required.

Position Requirements:

Education/Experience:

• BS/BA degree in Industrial Design, Toy Design or equivalent degree.

• 3-5 years previous toy design experience (game toy design experience highly preferred).

• Experience with original IP/product is highly preferred.

• Experience with design of game toy products highly preferred.

• Knowledge of Solid works or other 3D programs is beneficial.

• Knowledge of material and manufacturing process, specifically plastics highly preferred.

• Understanding of features in the consumer electronics industry and their influence in the toy industry a plus.

Skills/Knowledge/Ability:

• Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator and 2D computer programs.

• Ability to work autonomously and in a team environment.

• Passion/knowledge of current trends in general as well as trends in games and toy.

• Skill in brainstorming and ideation with strong sketching and rendering skills.

• Ability to handle a high volume of work while maintaining quality and attention to detail.

• Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills with ability to work

effectively with people at all levels.

• Strong organizational, time management and prioritizing skills with the ability to juggle

multiple projects and meet deadlines.

• Self-starter with a proactive approach to work and the ability to work independently.

• Basic model making skills.

