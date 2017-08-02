Toy Designer

2 August 2017


  • MGA Entertainment
  • Location: Los Angeles, CA


    • Job Description

    Key Result Areas and Activities:

    • Participate in brainstorms to identify toy concepts in line with game strategies and
    parameters to support and elevate brands.
    • Create concept sketches and renderings for presentation to the team.
    • Prepare control drawings using digital programs, and/or oversee vendors in preparation of
    control drawings, taking engineering requirements and manufacturing into consideration.
    • Manage internal and external model shops in the development of mechanisms and
    prototypes.
    • Conceptualize and communicate toy functions and basic play patterns for simple to high-
    complexity game toys.
    • Successfully present and communicate concepts to the design and marketing management
    and creative departments.
    • Partner with cross-functional teams and outside vendors to insure product integrity and
    marketing objectives.
    • Manage daily correspondence with Asia partners.
    • Some travel required.

    Position Requirements:

    Education/Experience:

    • BS/BA degree in Industrial Design, Toy Design or equivalent degree.
    • 3-5 years previous toy design experience (game toy design experience highly preferred).
    • Experience with original IP/product is highly preferred.
    • Experience with design of game toy products highly preferred.
    • Knowledge of Solid works or other 3D programs is beneficial.
    • Knowledge of material and manufacturing process, specifically plastics highly preferred.
    • Understanding of features in the consumer electronics industry and their influence in the toy industry a plus.

    Skills/Knowledge/Ability:

    • Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator and 2D computer programs.
    • Ability to work autonomously and in a team environment.
    • Passion/knowledge of current trends in general as well as trends in games and toy.
    • Skill in brainstorming and ideation with strong sketching and rendering skills.
    • Ability to handle a high volume of work while maintaining quality and attention to detail.
    • Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills with ability to work
    effectively with people at all levels.
    • Strong organizational, time management and prioritizing skills with the ability to juggle
    multiple projects and meet deadlines.
    • Self-starter with a proactive approach to work and the ability to work independently.
    • Basic model making skills.



