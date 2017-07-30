Nest

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Job Description

Project Overview

The responsibility of the CAD sculptor lies in translating and defining the design intent of the industrial designer using the CAD software while working with mechanical engineering, manufacturing and tooling requirements. 3D CAD data is used to develop product concepts, detailed appearance models, and renderings as well as production level surfaces used for engineering and tooling.

Overall Responsibilities

Ideal candidates will have a strong interest and enthusiasm in a 3D modeling career. Candidates may also be familiar with rendering and visualization software packages, CAD file format translations, and design for manufacturing of injection molding, CNC machining and solid modeling CAD program.

Top 3 daily responsibilities

-Create conceptual and production CAD model using Alias surface.

-Collaborate closely with the industrial design team.

-Collaborate closely with the mechanical engineering team.

Required Skills

-BA/BS Degree in Industrial Design or Transportation Design preferred.

-3D Modeling and Mechanical Engineering will also be considered.

-Minimum 3 years of Alias (Rhino, Catia or ICEM also considered) experience within an Industrial Design department.

-Work in a team based environment to achieve common goals.

Nice to have

-Excellent visual standards and obsessive attention to detail.

-Strong technical understanding.

-Excellent written communication & documentation skills.

-High organization and efficiency working with multiple projects to meet tight deadlines.

-Strong leadership and collaboration skills.

**PLEASE SUBMIT PORTFOLIO IN PDF FORMAT WITH EMPHASIS ON 3D MODELING IN WIREFRAME FOR EACH SUBMITTAL**

