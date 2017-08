Technicon Design

Location: Potsdam , Germany

Job Overview:

We are looking for a creative Interior Designer

Detail

Interior designer needed for a contract position :

We looking for a creative designer to work in the Interior team. Automotive experience is a plus, but the task is more focused on user orientated concepts, mobility solutions and advanced vehicle architecture.

We are looking for a social and flexible addition to our team.

Skillsets needed are sketching, sketch modeling, ideation of concepts.

Click here for more information