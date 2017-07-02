Fusion Packaging

Location: New York, NY 10018 (Clinton area)

INDUSTRIAL DESIGNER – NYC

Fusion Packaging is searching for a Product/Industrial Designer that will work directly with the internal design team to develop new innovative concepts through sketching, 3D modeling, rendering, and prototyping. The designer in this position will be working on internal innovation as well as customer projects with the guidance of the design team.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENT FOR ALL APPLICANTS:

Please send cover letter, resume, salary requirements, and portfolio of your work either online or a PDF format – (5MB max) that shows your thinking, sketching, Solidworks and modeling skills.

WORKING RELATIONSHIPS:

Works closely with marketing, sales, account management, operations, and design teams to establish product requirements, and creates manufacturable designs.

Works closely with Project Managers to achieve specific design goals for the customer.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Comfortable quickly communicating through hand sketching and Illustrator/Photoshop renderings.

Strength in form development.

Has an eye for what is beautiful and their finger on the pulse of what is trending today.

Can build complicated multi-part products in Solidworks and render in Keyshot.

Provides solutions necessary to achieve innovative designs.

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:

Expert level using Solidworks required (minimum 5+ years’ experience, post-school in a professional environment).

High level in Illustrator and Photoshop required.

Base knowledge in designing manufactruable designs for injected plastics.

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design, Product Design or Structural Package Design.

Free to work unencumbered by a previous non-compete agreement.

Independent, self-motivated, well-rounded individual with great communication skills and a passion for design

Must live in NYC area

At this time, Fusion Packaging will not sponsor individuals for employment visas for this open role.

Pay is based on experience

Robust Benefits Package

Excellent Matching 401K Plan-Dual Matches

Multiple company events throughout the year organized by company Culture Club

Company will consider out of state candidates/Relocation discussed during hiring process

Dynamic and collaborative team atmosphere

Authorization to work in the United States for any employer

Job Type: Full-time

Job Location:

New York, NY

Required education:

Bachelor’s

Required experience:

Illustrator: 3 years

Solidworks: 5 years

Industrial Design: 5 years

Injected Plastics: 1 year

Click here for more information