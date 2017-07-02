INDUSTRIAL DESIGNER – NYC
Fusion Packaging is searching for a Product/Industrial Designer that will work directly with the internal design team to develop new innovative concepts through sketching, 3D modeling, rendering, and prototyping. The designer in this position will be working on internal innovation as well as customer projects with the guidance of the design team.
SUBMISSION REQUIREMENT FOR ALL APPLICANTS:
Please send cover letter, resume, salary requirements, and portfolio of your work either online or a PDF format – (5MB max) that shows your thinking, sketching, Solidworks and modeling skills.
WORKING RELATIONSHIPS:
- Works closely with marketing, sales, account management, operations, and design teams to establish product requirements, and creates manufacturable designs.
- Works closely with Project Managers to achieve specific design goals for the customer.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Comfortable quickly communicating through hand sketching and Illustrator/Photoshop renderings.
- Strength in form development.
- Has an eye for what is beautiful and their finger on the pulse of what is trending today.
- Can build complicated multi-part products in Solidworks and render in Keyshot.
- Provides solutions necessary to achieve innovative designs.
QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:
- Expert level using Solidworks required (minimum 5+ years’ experience, post-school in a professional environment).
- High level in Illustrator and Photoshop required.
- Base knowledge in designing manufactruable designs for injected plastics.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design, Product Design or Structural Package Design.
- Free to work unencumbered by a previous non-compete agreement.
- Independent, self-motivated, well-rounded individual with great communication skills and a passion for design
- Must live in NYC area
At this time, Fusion Packaging will not sponsor individuals for employment visas for this open role.
- Pay is based on experience
- Robust Benefits Package
- Excellent Matching 401K Plan-Dual Matches
- Multiple company events throughout the year organized by company Culture Club
- Company will consider out of state candidates/Relocation discussed during hiring process
- Dynamic and collaborative team atmosphere
- Authorization to work in the United States for any employer
Job Type: Full-time
Job Location:
- New York, NY
Required education:
- Bachelor’s
Required experience:
- Illustrator: 3 years
- Solidworks: 5 years
- Industrial Design: 5 years
- Injected Plastics: 1 year
Click here for more information