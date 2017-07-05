Hasbro

Location: Pawtucket, RI 02861

Associate Product Designer, NERF Job

Location: Pawtucket, RI, US

Description

The Hasbro Sports Action [NERF] Development team is seeking an Associate Product Designer/Product Designer to join their team. This position requires a combination of strong technical design knowledge and organizational skills to manage the design and development of multiple assigned global brands/product. In this role, you will interface with diverse multi-functional teams at our Rhode Island headquarters, as well as communicate with our design and engineering partners at Hasbro Far East.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop innovative ideas and concepts based on global brands along with consumer and market insights

• Demonstrates a strong, developed sense of creativity and foresight along with sound design judgment in anticipating and solving problems.

• Ensures feasibility of design executions and that project work meets cost, reliability, schedule, and specification.

• Ensures project design work is suitable for both domestic and international locations

• Leverages internal and external resources and demonstrates ability to manage multiple projects and assignments

• Demonstrates tact and diplomacy in dealing with others and acts as the key liaison with multi-disciplinary teams (i.e. Consumer Insights, Brand Teams and Engineering) on line issues Partners with Marketing, International Marketing, Channel CSM team, and Market Research to understand the market on a global basis along with the near and short-term needs.

• Has strong, compelling presentation skills and participates in product review meetings and presentations to all levels of management.

• Maintains awareness with new technology, consumer trends, design methods

• Travels as necessary to meet project needs and attend industry related events

Key Skills

• Strong Styling, Drawing, Sketching & Rendering Skills.

• Demonstrates a talent and interest Transportation Design (Cars)

• Demonstrates a talent and interest in Blaster Design.

• Strong knowledge of Plastic manufacturing methods and costing information

• Plans effectively, is inquisitive and demonstrates sound judgment in anticipating and solving problems

• Creative thinker, experienced at working in a broad range of creative projects/assignments and is results oriented

• Demonstrates leadership qualities in guiding and coaching junior designers and peers

• Passionate, inspirational and able to thrive in a changing environment

Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design or Toy Design or closely related field.

• 0-3 years experience in Toy design or consumer product Industrial Design preferable.

• Transportation (Car) Design experience an added plus!

• Previous experience demonstrating strong technical design ability for consumer products – Toy experience is a Plus.

• Computer experience with proficiency in illustration, photographic, rendering, video and animation software preferable (Illustrator and Photoshop), Solids Works or other CAD programs would be a Plus.

Click here for more information