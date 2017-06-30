Design General

RGBSI

Location: Dearborn, MI

RGBSI, a leader in the staffing industry, is dedicated to provide highest quality of service to our clients and employees. We are proud to be the primary staffing partner to top companies in the automotive, aerospace, IT, media & entertainment, sports, energy, and finance industries. Because of our clients’ continued growth, we are looking for an energetic professionals who enjoys working with people and to be a partner to leading US companies.

Role And Responsibilities:

Under the direction of the DEC Business Pursuit and Innovation Engineering Manager, the successful candidate will demonstrate strong product development design and customer interface skills.

The Resident Designer must demonstrate strong mechanical design capabilities; technical understanding automotive component design; plastic and metal component design principles; complex assembly modeling principles and methodologies.

Attend Ford design and packaging meetings.

Create new 3D component levels / update current 3D component levels and save in Ford Teamcenter per Ford concern numbers.

Complete packaging studies as required.

Update 3D CAD models (CD6) and save in Ford Teamcenter to be available for review in Ford “Digital Buck”.

Complete any customer requests (section views, assembly views, PowerPoint presentations, etc.)

Collaborate with Company designers and product engineers towards goal of completing all design deliverables on-time

Qualifications And Education Requirements:

3+ years’ experience

Associates Degree in Automotive Design and Component Computer Aided Design & Modeling

CATIA V5

Preferred Skills:

Knowledge of automotive Electrical Electronic Systems Engineering (EESE) products including Electrical Center Assemblies, Harnesses Assemblies, Housings and each of their related components

CAD modeling and design experience for EESE products

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent Interpersonal skills, time management and work prioritization skills

Click here for more information