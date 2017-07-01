Technicon Design

Location: Newbury Park, CA

Job Overview:

Design Strategist Needed!

Detail

The Creative Consultant uses system-thinking and a design mindset to develop frameworks for creating and validating product lines. Aggregating multiple perspectives while identifying a plan for turning design observations and insights into actionable business opportunities the Creative Consultant creates buy-in, both with internal design teams and external clients, by using clear and emotionally-resonant, story-telling. Produces strategic content in multiple projects for multiple clients including a range of new ideas, maturity of ideas, and relevance to the client’s criteria within the assigned timebudget framework. Works with guidance across the complete design strategy chain, from framing strategic criteria and building strategic plans for the client design team to execute and communicate with support of the client. Long term business success of a strategy will be tracked by the changes in the client’s position or improvements based on our consulting. Client feedback will be directly needed to measure this. Uses system-thinking and multi-dimensional perspectives as well as insight based synthesis to support and develop hypothesis, ideation of solution paths, as well as create concepts and integrate solutions.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Design strategy, Industrial Design or related field.

4 to 6 years of prior work experience within the field of Design Strategy.

Click here for more information