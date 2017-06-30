Industrial Designer

30 June 2017


  • Optomi
  • Location: Atlanta, GA


    • Optomi, in partnership with a company in the Consumer Products/Retail Industry, is hiring an Industrial Designer to work on their products. You will work with the Design Team, Sales Team, Vendors, Manufacturers, and Licensing Partners to help create a whimsical, seamless product feel.

    What the right person will enjoy:

    • Family-owned company with a very family friendly atmosphere, participate in regularly hosted employee events, birthday celebrations, and social activities
    • An internationally expanding company
    • Competitive compensation and a robust and comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, and vision insurance, a 401(k) plan including profit sharing, short and long-term disability, a flexible spending account for medical and child care reimbursement, basic and voluntary life insurance, and a bonus plan
    • The company closes between Christmas and New Years!
    • Strong culture of creativity, fun, learning, and respect
    • Cell phone reimbursement

    What will you be doing?

    • Responsible for end-to-end product lifecycle development
    • He/she designs and develops products for a diverse product line with a strong brand focus and a creative/artsy eye
    • This person will create detailed technical packages for vendors, communicates with vendors throughout the product development process and participates in product design reviews
    • Work on a wide range of consumer goods/toys

    Apply today if your background includes:

    • 3+ years of Industrial or Product Design experience; Consumer Packaged Goods and/or Children’s Goods/Toy experience
    • Knowledge of 3d printers and 3d modeling
    • Experience with injection molding and paper goods is strongly preferred; Experience designing hard and soft goods preferred
    • Working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and 3D Modeling
    • Strong verbal communication skills are essential for presenting designs to peers, managers and other stakeholders

    Job Type: Full-time

    Required education:

    • Bachelor’s

    Required experience:

    • Consumer Goods (hard and soft): 3 years
    • Industrial Design: 3 years

