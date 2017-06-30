Optomi

Location: Atlanta, GA

Optomi, in partnership with a company in the Consumer Products/Retail Industry, is hiring an Industrial Designer to work on their products. You will work with the Design Team, Sales Team, Vendors, Manufacturers, and Licensing Partners to help create a whimsical, seamless product feel.

What the right person will enjoy:

Family-owned company with a very family friendly atmosphere, participate in regularly hosted employee events, birthday celebrations, and social activities

An internationally expanding company

Competitive compensation and a robust and comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, and vision insurance, a 401(k) plan including profit sharing, short and long-term disability, a flexible spending account for medical and child care reimbursement, basic and voluntary life insurance, and a bonus plan

The company closes between Christmas and New Years!

Strong culture of creativity, fun, learning, and respect

Cell phone reimbursement

What will you be doing?

Responsible for end-to-end product lifecycle development

He/she designs and develops products for a diverse product line with a strong brand focus and a creative/artsy eye

This person will create detailed technical packages for vendors, communicates with vendors throughout the product development process and participates in product design reviews

Work on a wide range of consumer goods/toys

Apply today if your background includes:

3+ years of Industrial or Product Design experience; Consumer Packaged Goods and/or Children’s Goods/Toy experience

Knowledge of 3d printers and 3d modeling

Experience with injection molding and paper goods is strongly preferred; Experience designing hard and soft goods preferred

Working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and 3D Modeling

Strong verbal communication skills are essential for presenting designs to peers, managers and other stakeholders

Job Type: Full-time

Required education:

Bachelor’s

Required experience:

Consumer Goods (hard and soft): 3 years

Industrial Design: 3 years

