Optomi, in partnership with a company in the Consumer Products/Retail Industry, is hiring an Industrial Designer to work on their products. You will work with the Design Team, Sales Team, Vendors, Manufacturers, and Licensing Partners to help create a whimsical, seamless product feel.
What the right person will enjoy:
- Family-owned company with a very family friendly atmosphere, participate in regularly hosted employee events, birthday celebrations, and social activities
- An internationally expanding company
- Competitive compensation and a robust and comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, and vision insurance, a 401(k) plan including profit sharing, short and long-term disability, a flexible spending account for medical and child care reimbursement, basic and voluntary life insurance, and a bonus plan
- The company closes between Christmas and New Years!
- Strong culture of creativity, fun, learning, and respect
- Cell phone reimbursement
What will you be doing?
- Responsible for end-to-end product lifecycle development
- He/she designs and develops products for a diverse product line with a strong brand focus and a creative/artsy eye
- This person will create detailed technical packages for vendors, communicates with vendors throughout the product development process and participates in product design reviews
- Work on a wide range of consumer goods/toys
Apply today if your background includes:
- 3+ years of Industrial or Product Design experience; Consumer Packaged Goods and/or Children’s Goods/Toy experience
- Knowledge of 3d printers and 3d modeling
- Experience with injection molding and paper goods is strongly preferred; Experience designing hard and soft goods preferred
- Working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and 3D Modeling
- Strong verbal communication skills are essential for presenting designs to peers, managers and other stakeholders
Job Type: Full-time
Required education:
- Bachelor’s
Required experience:
- Consumer Goods (hard and soft): 3 years
- Industrial Design: 3 years
