Industrial Designer

Newell Brands

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Job Description

Summary: This person will conceptualize and develop new products that improve the lives of our customers. In this role you will be involved in all aspects of Industrial Design. Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to create customer experiences for the next generation of products.

Reports to: VP, Industrial Design

Newell Brands is focused on building an innovation engine driven by our design and development vision within Newell Brands. The Design and Ideation teams have built strong partnerships with Marketing, Consumer Insights, and Research & Development in support of our efforts. As we move forward, our goal is to continue to grow and mature the design teams to a deep commercial capability and consumer sensitivity while at the same time leveraging our talents and knowledge to respond to design based needs worldwide.

We believe that innovation comes from the minds of all Newell Brands employees as well as our customers and consumers.

To that end, we actively stimulate collaboration, visualize opportunity and help propose product concepts that are offered up via both formal and informal methodologies throughout the company. The Design team acts as ideation agents, continually driving to our goal of encouraging the development of better ideas and processes for growth.

Our world class design teams are located in three primary state of the art hubs that include Kalamazoo Michigan, Chicago Illinois and Hoboken New Jersey.

These creative centers have been carefully planned to foster creativity and maximize the sharing of ideas and technologies among the company’s brands and process partners. Due to our continued growth, the Design and Ideation group at Newell is seeking talented individuals who want to join our team and help lead us into the future. To learn more about the Design team at Newell Brands please visit: http://design.newellbrands.com/index.html.

Responsibilities:

• Execute as directed against integration of technology and innovation platforms leveraging new and existing VBL

• Application of consumer insights into innovative design solutions across a multitude of media

• Ability to participate in programs that require direct contact with consumers through participation of qualitative research including home visits, ethnographies and focus groups.

• Work closely with Engineering to develop product specifications and validate prototypes.

• Conceptualize and develop new products having an average level of difficulty and complexity

• Perform other duties as needed

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design

• Three years + of relevant experience in corporate or consulting design

• Ability to travel at least once per quarter

• Excellent communication and presentation skills.

• Demonstrate ability to work in team environments

• Ability to present in English.

• Design Fundamentals (Working Knowledge) Able to demonstrate all design skills within the basic set. Rapid ideation, Form development, rendering capability (analog and digital) structural comprehension, materials process knowledge and market curiosity.

• Research, principles of investigation, harvesting resources and information systems.

• Surface Development ((Working Knowledge) Capable designing basic surface in CAD and/or CAID. A school level understanding of NURBS. Can describe complex surface characteristics.

• Study Models (Working Knowledge) Working understanding of all basic shop tools. Additive and subtractive. Working knowledge of materials and properties to achieve desired results.

• Feasibility Engineering (Working Knowledge) Understands the importance of identifying engineering constraints early in the design development phases.

• Visual Communications (Working Knowledge) Able to articulate the differences and advantages of multi-visual communication formats. Understands the principles of visual composition and is able to create compelling visual presentations.

• Digital Design Tools (Working Knowledge) Capable of developing CAID models and a working knowledge of Creo. Full Adobe Creative Suite understanding.

• Interface Design (Working Knowledge) Capable designing concepts in Adobe Illustrator with the ability to assess various interface designs for increased effectiveness from a usability perspective.

• Human Factors (Working Knowledge). Ability to use study models to appropriately design to scale and usability constraints.

• Industrial Design Research (Basic Awareness) Understanding and experience of ethnographic

• Materials and Methods (Basic Awareness) Undergraduate level knowledge of common product materials and their manufacturing process.

• Solid Modeling (Basic Awareness) College level experience in building appearance models in support of design projects.

