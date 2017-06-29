Colour, Trim and Graphic Designer

Royal Enfied a unit of Eicher Motors

Location: Leicester, United Kingdom

Job Description

We are currently recruiting for a number of talented and ambitious design professionals to join our dynamic Industrial Design team, working with colleagues in the UK and India to create evocative and meaningful experiences. This role can be based either in Leicestershire, UK or Chennai, India.

At Royal Enfield, colour and material play a central role in creation of product identity and in raising a brand perception. The selection of the right material, colour and surface treatment is an effective tool to achieve high product quality.

With the team, you will work to create product graphics, logos and colour schemes. You will work with suppliers to develop and design innovative solutions for different materials, surface effects and colour proposals.

You will work on a variety of projects that provide a maximum of visual and tactile impact and inspiration. For research purposes you will regularly visit the most important trade fairs to be aware of current trends, new materials and innovative technologies.

You will be able to simulate appropriate images in computer CG software and present them for review both internally and externally.

Successful candidates will have worked in an OEM studio environment on production projects. All candidates must be able to work towards tight deadlines as well as working closely with fellow team members. Occasional business trips to India/UK will form part of this role.

What you will do

– Forecast and analyse colour, material and finish trends

– Work alongside the other studio based functions and teams e.g. Clay/CAD/Program –

– Planning/Design to develop exciting CTG proposals

– Work with Strategy to plan C&T across MY programs & special projects

– Analyse Design Brand DNA as it relates to the vehicle line and create appropriate designs

– Interface with and obtain input from Planning, Marketing and Engineering teams

– Prepare 2D concept sketches using appropriate computer technology

– Collaborate with other design disciplines such as engineering, and vendors to execute on project –

objectives, deliverables, and timelines

– Follow the development of physical models

– Keep abreast of Design/Colour and Materials/Technical/Other Trends developments within automotive/other industries

– Identify and benchmark relevant competitors, encouraging awareness of trends inside and outside the automotive industry

What you need to succeed

– Bachelor’s degree required in Automotive Transportation Design or Industrial Design with an emphasis on Transportation Design

– Motorcycle or power-sports experience preferred

– Ideally experience with production motorcycles

– Effective interpersonal skills to work with a wide variety of people

– Demonstrate passion for colour and design

– Strong communication skills

– Ability to effectively sell your ideas

– Excellent attention to detail

– Experience with Graphics and applications

– Have exceptional design intuition, strong problem solving skills and an ability to visually communicate through sketches, and renderings

– Ability to think three-dimensionally with a strong emphasis on proportions and a refined sense of form

– Must be experienced in Studio Tools, Studio Paint, Illustrator and Photoshop software. Knowledge of multiple applications is required for this position, as its will deal with various aspects of visual communication for all design assignments These should include Rhino, Alias, Showcase, VRED09

