Senior Digital Surface Designer

Technicon Design

Location: Portland, Oregon

Technicon Design is looking for experienced Senior Designer who will bring your extensive work experience in transportation design.

Job Overview

The DTNA Design Center is a high performing team where everybody takes responsibility to become the “Undisputed Market Leader in Truck Design”. As Senior Designer you will bring your extensive work experience in transportation design to join this high-energy DTNA Design Team responsible for interior and exterior design of the DTNA portfolio of products; Freightliner, Western Star and business subsidiaries. Your strong passion for design and excellent design skills will be a vital part of the Design studio process in the development of current production platforms, future design projects and showtrucks where together we shape the future!

Responsibilities

• Work directly with the Manager of Design DevelopmentChief Designer as part of the Design team to support projects, improve processes and ensure a smooth workflow while keeping commitments for timing and deliverables

• Responsible to lead the design and development of concept model surfaces for production and advanced design projects

• Confidently and autonomously develop surface data models from sketches, digitized information from clay modelers and section information from studio engineers to create the highest quality design surfaces with an emphasis on aesthetic value

• Develop high quality visualization renderings and animations of truck concepts to support design evaluation

• In addition to your surface development projects, you are required to prioritize assignments consistent with department goals and successfully implement projects on time while proactively informing management of project issues, delays and risks

• Expertly follow and guide your assignments through all phases of the design process on multiple projects

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Transportation or Industrial Design

• 8 years design related experience in an automotive design studio

• Demonstrate concept surface modeling and digital visualization expertise

• Expert communication and collaboration skills

• Strategic creative thinker with a thorough understanding of the design process

• Proficient with Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft suite

• Team player mindset with a passion for design

• Latest portfolio work samples for submission

