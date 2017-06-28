Kia Interior Designer

28 June 2017


  • Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI)
  • Location: Irvine, CA 92606


    • Job Tracking ID: 85350-247076
    • Job Level: Mid Career (2+ years)
    • Level of Education: BA/BS
    • Job Type: Full-Time/Regular
    • Years of Experience: Less than 1 Year
    • Starting Date: ASAP

    Job Description:

    Kia America Design Center is currently looking for a Kia Interior Designer for our Design Studio in Irvine, CA that will:

    • Create compelling and appropriate design proposals for various concept and production car programs in the form of sketches, renderings and 3D digital models.
    • Research and analyze trends in overall packaging, dimension, materials and products using online and print resources and by attending auto shows and other events.
    • Report on these trends to Management using PowerPoint.
    • Create and display ‘virtual sketch board’ presentations or physical drawings on whiteboard incorporating ideas. Select various themes based on trends and research.
    • Meet with Management, Engineering, Marketing and Design Team to discuss design criteria. Incorporate design criteria provided.
    • Develop design over engineering package using ALIAS software. Oversee the development of CAS 3D Digital models.
    • Oversee the development of the 1/1 and scale models by clay sculptors and fabricators. Develop hard parts using ALIAS and other CAD software. Consult with
    • Engineering and Manufacturing to meet styling and manufacturing requirements.
    • Create high-quality ‘Publication Images’ for use in Press Releases and Design Brochures using Photoshop, ALIAS Design Studio, and photographed images.
    • Provide oversight, guidance and support to vendors producing one-of-a-kind ‘Concept Vehicles’ for auto shows worldwide.
    • Travel to Korea to oversee further product development by working with the korean Design and Engineering teams.
    • Benchmark competitive vehicles to aid design direction.
    • Travel up to 20% of time domestically and internationally.

    Experience and Skills:

    • Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial, Automotive, or Transportation Design
    • Valid Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record
    • Candidates applying for positions with Hyundai Kia must be legally authorized to work in the United States. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire.
    • HATCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer including Disabled and Veteran. VEVRAA Federal contractor



    Click here for more information


    Find more design jobs on
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine



    in partnership with
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

