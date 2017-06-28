- Job Tracking ID: 85350-247076
- Job Level: Mid Career (2+ years)
- Level of Education: BA/BS
- Job Type: Full-Time/Regular
- Years of Experience: Less than 1 Year
- Starting Date: ASAP
Job Description:
Kia America Design Center is currently looking for a Kia Interior Designer for our Design Studio in Irvine, CA that will:
- Create compelling and appropriate design proposals for various concept and production car programs in the form of sketches, renderings and 3D digital models.
- Research and analyze trends in overall packaging, dimension, materials and products using online and print resources and by attending auto shows and other events.
- Report on these trends to Management using PowerPoint.
- Create and display ‘virtual sketch board’ presentations or physical drawings on whiteboard incorporating ideas. Select various themes based on trends and research.
- Meet with Management, Engineering, Marketing and Design Team to discuss design criteria. Incorporate design criteria provided.
- Develop design over engineering package using ALIAS software. Oversee the development of CAS 3D Digital models.
- Oversee the development of the 1/1 and scale models by clay sculptors and fabricators. Develop hard parts using ALIAS and other CAD software. Consult with
- Engineering and Manufacturing to meet styling and manufacturing requirements.
- Create high-quality ‘Publication Images’ for use in Press Releases and Design Brochures using Photoshop, ALIAS Design Studio, and photographed images.
- Provide oversight, guidance and support to vendors producing one-of-a-kind ‘Concept Vehicles’ for auto shows worldwide.
- Travel to Korea to oversee further product development by working with the korean Design and Engineering teams.
- Benchmark competitive vehicles to aid design direction.
- Travel up to 20% of time domestically and internationally.
Experience and Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial, Automotive, or Transportation Design
- Valid Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record
- Candidates applying for positions with Hyundai Kia must be legally authorized to work in the United States. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire.
- HATCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer including Disabled and Veteran. VEVRAA Federal contractor
