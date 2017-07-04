Chief Designer, Exterior

Technicon Design

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Job Overview:

Permanent hire opportunity for Chief Designer to lead exterior design activities! Attractive and comprehensive compensation and benefits plan, career growth and personal development opportunity.

Detail

JOB SUMMARY

The person we are looking for will develop exterior design according to the Design Strategy to ensure that they continue to be distinct, desirable and able to meet the needs of demanding customers on the North American market. Must be able to lead and inspire a ream of talented designers through example, empathy and respect.

*PORTFOLIO REQUIRED*

Responsibilities

– Turning company visions and design strategy into world class exterior design solutions.

– Defining and leading cross disciplinary design activities and deliver on product visions and project targets.

– Ensuring that design proposals and solutions are visualized and communicated in with clarity and conviction.

– Supporting the Design Director in interpreting the company design philosophy and formulating and communicating future visions and design strategies.

– Making compelling presentations of design solutions to senior company management.

– Inspiring and mentoring the design team to work creatively and effectively.

– Supporting in the constant development of an efficient cross-functional development process.

– Network and develop close working relationships with Sales and Marketing organization to build knowledge and understanding of customer and driver needs.

– Interacting closely with engineers, project managers, marketing representatives and other disciplines to ensure that design strategies are well anchored and relevant to Volvo’s long term strategies and as well as short term business imperatives.

– Developing presentation material for project and management reviews.

Education Skills Knowledge

– Minimum BABS degree in Industrial or Automotive design.

– Minimum 8 years of design experience from automotive design studio is REQUIRED

– Experience in leading or mentoring design team REQUIRED

– Proven aesthetic skills (PORTFOLIO REQUIRED)

– Experience in commercial vehicle design, a plus!

– Leading and mentoring other designers

