Meyers Printing Companies

Location: Minneapolis, MN 55428

Pop Conceptual Designer

Summary: Meyers is seeking a POP (Point of Purchase) Conceptual Designer to support the design efforts of the RMS Creative Department. In this position you would be responsible for conceptualizing and developing winning design solutions of display & signage programs for our clients. Design graphics and create lifelike conceptual renderings to present to both internal & external customers. The ideal candidate will be a positive creative superstar that has the ability to multitask on multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities:

• Contribute winning creative solutions by understanding the product, brand, vision of the client, and the environment in which it will be displayed, within budget limitations.

• Prepare innovative 3D renderings & virtual models based on customer requirements defined in the creative brief.

• Explore new techniques & technologies to present alternative concepts to spatially think about today’s retail challenges to help drive sales.

• Collaborate with Creative, Project Managers and Sales to identify and implement best practices for design solutions.

• Assist the project/design team with creative briefs and concept presentations with internal and external customers.

• Consult with clients to determine requirements for designs. Effectively communicate the theme, idea or brand standards of the client in the design solutions.

• Conduct on-site surveys & retail visits to verify what could affect the design intent.

• Confer with Creative Director, designers, sales and account management staff to develop creative concepts; to understand the product, audience and display needs, specs and budget limitations.

• Create graphic files to be used for 3D rendering & concept development.

• Understand the power of photography and photo retouching and manipulation to accentuate the level of 3D renderings presented.

• Create Assembly Instruction sheets & exploded views to explain concepts

• Assist with white and colored samples of your designs, assemble prototypes, troubleshoot designs and collaborate with other designers to streamline design development efforts.

• Collaborate with Creative to identify and implement best practices for revision control of graphic art and 3D files.

• Collaborate with the designers to streamline the process of printing components that are required for building samples & prototypes.

• Establishes and adheres to timelines required for above tasks.

• Develops mechanical and graphical specifications to fabricate prototype(s).

• Works with internal and external resources for printing and fabrication of prototypes.

• Able to work in a team environment, self-initiative & motivated, strong sense of responsibility and thrive in a fast paced environment.

• Present designs and demonstrate prototypes to clients for approval

Required Knowledge:

• BS/BA Industrial Design, Graphic Design, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Minimum of 3-5 years in Product Design of consumer or commercial products. Preferably in POP Displays

• Effective understanding the Industrial & Graphic Design

• Understanding material limitations and manufacturing processes

Required Skills:

• Strong proficiency in CS Suite, FormZ, 3ds Max, Blender, SolidWorks or equivalent 3D rendering package.

• Internal and external client presentation

• Strong conceptual visualization and 3D sketching abilities

• Creativity & mechanical aptitude

• Ability to communicate verbally, visually, and in writing at a high level

• Generates solutions quickly, incorporates ideas from a team environment

• Effective interpersonal communication

• Effectively shifts between tasks

Click here for more information