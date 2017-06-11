Junior Industrial Designer

Manna

Location: New York, NY

Job Description

As we continue to grow we are looking for an industrial designer to focus on new development, utilizing both industrial and graphic design on a daily basis. You will be working directly with our established team of talented designers and product development specialists and will gain a ton of experience at the fastest growing company in the industry.

Daily responsibilities include product design concepts, brainstorming ideas, interacting with teams, sketching, 3D CAD modeling, photo-realistic rendering.

You will see projects through from start to finish, generating ideas through rapid sketching and developing compelling 3D forms.

Requirements to apply:

* Degree in Industrial / product design with some graphic design experience.

* Highly proficient in 3D and ideally 2D design software. Solidworks and Keyshot prefered. Illustrator and photoshop strongly needed.

* Effortless ability to communicate industrial design intent through CAD

* Understanding of common manufacturing processes.

You:

* Exceptional team player who plays well with others

* Self-Motivated, pro-active thinker and ability to quickly conceptualize ideas.

* Capable of multi-tasking and managing multiple priorities.

* Excellent creative problem solving.

* Must have strong project and time management skills.

* Passionate about design

Manna in a nutshell:

We are a young and energetic rapidly growing hydration company known for our trend right design and speed to market. Our design team consists of more than 10 designers, all of whom are passionate, self-starter personalities who love what they do.

