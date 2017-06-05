Creative Sculptor Job

Responsibilities
- Plan, and develop Class A surfaces of passenger vehicle exterior of full and scale models.
Interpret and define design intent of designer, collaborating with engineering, packaging, and tooling teams.
- Translate design intent into 3D surface clay models including the use of creative clay modeling equipment to develop surfaces that meet design and engineering specifications, design sensitivity, and aesthetic proportions.
- Use human factors principles, engineering/ production specifications, and ergonomic data in design of vehicle concepts and components.
- Mentor and work with cross-cultural cross-functional global teams of engineers and designers to understand their design intent, requirements, and engineering constraints.
- Develop Class A surfaces for initial concept to production surfaces.
- Plan and deliver project clay models as per Decision Fixed Points (DFP) over vehicle development timeline.
- Work to achieve GVDP creative process, from Vehicle Program Initiation (VPI) to Styling Freeze (SF), production surfaces from Initial Data Release (IDR) to Verified Data Release (VDR), approving and sending final surfaces to Engineering for engineering development.
- Achieve surface quality as per Global Styled Math Data Standards.
- Assure current math data is represented in clay properties.
- Mentor Sculptors and program Tarus 3-axis CNC milling machine to create base models and prepare them for final finishing with part break-up, gaps and small details.
Requirements
- Associate, Industrial Design, Industrial Technology, Industrial Mechatronics Technology or related.
- 12 months’ experience as Digital Sculptor, Digital Modeler or Creative Sculptor, mentoring and working with global teams of engineers and designers to understand design intent, requirements, and engineering constraints, and developing Class A surfaces for initial concept to production surfaces.
Mail resume to Ref#349, GM Global Mobility, 300 Renaissance Center, MC:482-C32-D44, Detroit, MI 48265.
