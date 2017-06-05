Equipment and Furnishing Lead

Cirrus Aircraft

Location: Duluth, MN 55811

Oversees and coordinates all interior systems project efforts, including conceptual design, preliminary design, detailed design, validation, certification, production, and field service.

Leads team of engineers, engineering designers, and industrial designers responsible for aircraft interiors and seating systems across all aircraft models.

Essential Duties:

Works with Marketing and Executive team to establish product requirements.

Works with Platform Chief Engineers and Marketing Product Line Managers to develop area roadmap.

Develops project cost and resource estimates.

Coordinates resources required to support all project phases.

Works with other engineering groups to ensure their designs meet all interior functional requirements.

Works with Experimental Build, Supply Chain, Suppliers, Production and Quality Assurance to ensure design implementation.

Manages group of up to 10 engineers, engineering designers, and industrial designers.

Reviews and approves drawings to ensure all requirements and standards are met.

Tracks and reports project metrics.

Additional Knowledge, Skills, or Abilities:

CAD experience, preferably Pro-E/CREO.

Advanced 3D surfacing abilities, preferably ICEM.

Experience producing production part and assembly drawings.

GD&T proficiency.

Experience with FAA Part 23 requirements and means of substantiation, specifically 23.562, 23.853, 23.855, and 23.785.

Familiarity with aircraft or automotive design and certification constraints.

Good communication skills on technical issues.

Ability to resolve conflicting design and program requirements.

Mockup development and fabrication.

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, or similar.

Five years of work experience.

Supervisory experience.

Aircraft operation experience preferred.

