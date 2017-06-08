Senior and Mid-Level Industrial Designers

(LSD) Lifestyledesign

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Job Description

Are you tired of the corporate grind or of working in dull product categories? Do you want to work in a fun and energetic environment that is laid back and non-corporate? Lifestyledesign offers all this in one of the most beautiful places is the world.

Exciting projects and great clients await you here at Lifestyledesign in sunny Santa Barbara, CA.

We are looking for a designer with a proven track record of success to become a part of our diverse, creative team. Our success stems from our passion for world class design, our easy going personalities and our ability to crush deadlines both individually and as teams.

Are you right for the job?

The ideal candidate should have a solid history of creating persuasive and impactful design solutions that comes from at least 3 to 5 years of experience in Industrial Design. We are looking for someone who can come in and hit the ground running. We are looking for well-rounded designers that can blow minds and add some firepower to our already awesome team.

Requirements and Skills

• 3-5+ years of experience with a degree in Industrial Design

• Ability to develop relevant and inspiring design solutions

• Advanced 3D modeling and visualization skills

• Inspiring 2D skills via sketching, Illustrator, Photoshop, etc.

• Knowledge of manufacturing processes, both hard and soft goods

• Ability to think strategically and integrate with business units

• A fresh, original portfolio of diverse creative work

• A self-managing, motivated and entrepreneurial nature

• Ability to work collaboratively and with development teams

• Understanding of global trends, technology and fashion

• Strong, unique, communication and visualization skills

• Sense of humor

• Positive outlook

Lifestyledesign offers attractive compensation packages along with comprehensive employee benefits including:

• Major medical insurance

• Short- and long-term disability insurance

• Paid holidays

• Paid time-off program

*International candidates MUST hold a valid US working Visa – We will NOT consider candidates without a valid US working Visa

We have been around since 2002 and our 20 person creative team delivers culturally relevant and emotionally resonant solutions for leading brands in the lifestyle, consumer electronics, outdoor, sport, wearable technology and IOT spaces. We are tightly integrated as design partners for many leading brands, including: Harman International, Plantronics, Altec Lansing, HP, Bushnell, Coleman, Pelican, Tylt, Jaybird, Klipsch, 100%, Costa, Bolle, House of Marley, Bern, Reef, Deckers Outdoor, Teva, Huawei, Lowepro, Nike, Patagonia, Rip Curl, Salt, Under Armor, Arbor and many others.

Our work is visible at lifestyledesign.com

