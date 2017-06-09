Creative Designer Job

Chrysler/FCA US

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

At FCA, Creative Designers are influential in driving our pride and passion for world-class products. Our designers help set the pace for the company by developing concepts for new and exciting driving experiences. Designers at FCA are encouraged to think bigger, push harder and continually invent and reinvent automotive technologies and designs. FCA offers designers unrivaled career opportunities in the center of automotive innovation. As our product evolves, so do our designers.

We are currently seeking Creative Designers with a variety of backgrounds and experience levels. With the use of technology, design candidates must demonstrate excellent 2D and 3D communication and visualization skills. Design team members must have strong leadership and presentation skills. They must also be able to collaborate with engineers and developers as they work on diverse programs and projects. Related work experience and emphasis on modeling are also required.

We’re looking for people who thrive in a fast-paced environment, deliver as a way of life and are inspired to make a positive impact.

Team members are expected to establish effective working relationships, founded on trust and transparency, with our internal and external partners. Sound judgment, excellent communication skills and the ability to drive decisions through consensus and influence change are a must.

Basic Qualifications:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, or BS in Industrial, Product, or Automotive Design

Working knowledge of Alias, Illustrator, and Photoshop

Ability to create both production and advanced design proposals while demonstrating exceptional design intuition

Ability to artistically represent 2-D and 3-D concepts using a wide variety of presentation techniques, including manual/digital sketching, ALIAS, Photoshop and/or similar programs

Experience with manual and digital sketching

Ability to work with a project team of Technical Engineers, clay sculptors and fabrication specialists is preferred

Strong presentation and design communication skills

Must possess an exceptional awareness of the global state of automotive design concepts and emerging design trends

Must submit portfolio along with application to be considered a viable candidate for the position

Preferred Qualifications:

A minimum of 2 years of automotive exterior and/or interior product design experience

PORTFOLIO REQUIREMENTS:

This position requires a portfolio in a PDF format be submitted with your application. Applications will not be processed without meeting this requirement. Please ensure your portfolio meets the following requirements:

Your portfolio should represent your skills as it pertains to the position to which you’re applying

Your most current work should be presented first and displayed in descending order of most current to oldest

When appropriate, provide a brief description of your contributions to work that is submitted for review. (i.e.: if a full model is presented, provide explanation to explain you were responsible for the full model or that your involvement was limited to specific areas of the model)

Although depictions of your professional work are needed, you’re also welcome to submit work you’ve accomplished on a personal basis however; the two should be separated and kept in separate sections of the portfolio

When naming your portfolio, please use the following naming convention: Lastname-firstname-portfolio.pdf

Portfolios displayed on personal websites will not be accepted

