Senior Industrial Designer

iRobot

Location: Bedford, MA

Job Description

Essential Functions/ Job Duties:

Hard skills

you relish technical realities as part of the challenge in creating great, meaningful design; and your portfolio shows beautiful examples of mass-produced technical/consumer products

you have enviable sketching skills to quickly capture ideas and you are expert in helping teams explore what technical decisions mean for the physical design and usability of a product

you are well-versed in manufacturing methods and use this knowledge as a creative asset rather than limitation

you can sweat over details (& design specs) because you know getting that last detail through to production is part of the journey

you’re adept at CAD (Rhino, Pro-E, Solidworks) and visualization tools (Creative Suite), and expertly use this to gain alignment with engineering and product stakeholders

Qualifications:

Soft skills

you develop relevant, inspiring designs that reinforce the brand and create a lasting impression on users

you are self-driven but collaborate well within the team as well as engineering and marketing

your design approach is inspired by the user, and you can work closely with User Research to inform and validate design work

you know when to push and when to compromise

you can discuss with credibility why your design advances the ‘big picture’

you excel in asking smart questions and look for boundaries so you can also offer perspectives beyond what is being asked

In Short:

We are looking for a designer who helps set the standard for our group – your credibility makes you a sought out voice whenever there is a critical product decision that impacts what the customer sees and experiences.

If the above descriptions resonate and you have 5-10 years of relevant experience – we’d like to hear from you.

Please provide link to your portfolio with your updated resume.

Click here for more information