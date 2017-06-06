Technicon Design

Location: UK

Job Overview:

We have a request for a Design Project Leader/Manager for a permanent position in the UK

Detail

The critical skills from candidates include the ability to build excellent relationships quickly, meaning easier sign off of work, negotiation and better delivery for the team in the UK. Also, attention to detail, planning and structure are key attributes.

Key Skills & Experience:

Ideally experience in a project engineering role within a design studio, working on production programmes, knowledge of GPDS or FPDS.

Ideally a good grounding in automotive, maybe 7-10 years into a career, who knows about vehicles and has a passion for cars

Experience of working on vehicle programmes (interiors or exteriors)

Experience of working with suppliers of key commodities (cockpit, seats, doors, lamps, body formability)

Key Attributes Person Specification:

Personality and behaviours are key to finding the right candidate for this role. Someone who is bright, keen and willing to get involved, take accountability and initiative and learn quickly.

Good people skills

Able to work effectively within a dynamic team environment

Able to influence

Level headed and balanced

Highly organised

Excellent communicator

Can work in a multi-cultural environment

Available and willing to travel regularly, so must be flexible.

Please apply with a comprehensive CV, we can only accept EU passport holders for this role

Click here for more information