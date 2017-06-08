Design Project Leader

Technicon Design

Location: UK

Job Overview:

We are looking for candidates with a 3-4 years’ experience in project programme management who are looking to take a next step in their career and who are interested in vehicle design, automotive or similar.

Detail

This is an excellent opportunity for someone with 3-4 years project management experience to take a step into the studio world to develop their career.

Key Skills & Experience:

Ideally experience in a project engineering role with a design studio, automotive, test, technology type environment

Ideally a good grounding in automotive, with 3 years-4 years into a career who knows about vehicles and has a passion for cars

Experience of working on vehicle programmes or with key commodity suppliers

Able to run project team meetings, understanding of managing budgets, timing and delivery

Key Attributes Person Specification:

Commercially aware

Good people skills

Influencing negotiation

Attention to detail

Strong relationship building

Able to work effectively within a dynamic team environment

Please apply with a comprehensive CV

We can only accept applications from EU passport holders for this role

