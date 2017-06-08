Design Project Leader

8 June 2017


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: UK


    • Job Overview:

    We are looking for candidates with a 3-4 years’ experience in project programme management who are looking to take a next step in their career and who are interested in vehicle design, automotive or similar.

    Detail

    This is an excellent opportunity for someone with 3-4 years project management experience to take a step into the studio world to develop their career.

    Key Skills & Experience:

    Ideally experience in a project engineering role with a design studio, automotive, test, technology type environment
    Ideally a good grounding in automotive, with 3 years-4 years into a career who knows about vehicles and has a passion for cars
    Experience of working on vehicle programmes or with key commodity suppliers
    Able to run project team meetings, understanding of managing budgets, timing and delivery
    Key Attributes Person Specification:
    Commercially aware
    Good people skills
    Influencing negotiation
    Attention to detail
    Strong relationship building
    Able to work effectively within a dynamic team environment
    Please apply with a comprehensive CV
    We can only accept applications from EU passport holders for this role



    Click here for more information


    Find more design jobs on
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine



    Newsletter

    Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

    Find a Car

    Recent News


    © 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

    Scroll To Top
    Scroll To Bottom