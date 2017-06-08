Design Project Leader

Job Overview:
We are looking for candidates with a 3-4 years’ experience in project programme management who are looking to take a next step in their career and who are interested in vehicle design, automotive or similar.
Detail
This is an excellent opportunity for someone with 3-4 years project management experience to take a step into the studio world to develop their career.
Key Skills & Experience:
Ideally experience in a project engineering role with a design studio, automotive, test, technology type environment
Ideally a good grounding in automotive, with 3 years-4 years into a career who knows about vehicles and has a passion for cars
Experience of working on vehicle programmes or with key commodity suppliers
Able to run project team meetings, understanding of managing budgets, timing and delivery
Key Attributes Person Specification:
Commercially aware
Good people skills
Influencing negotiation
Attention to detail
Strong relationship building
Able to work effectively within a dynamic team environment
Please apply with a comprehensive CV
We can only accept applications from EU passport holders for this role
Click here for more information