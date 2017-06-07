Senior Designer

Technicon Design

Location: Orange County, California

Job Overview:

Senior Exterior Designer needed to create new concepts and styling innovations for automotive exterior in a higher level!

Lead opportunities under general direction and oversees assigned projects.

Develop both conceptual and production based exterior solutions in the form of sketch, rendering and 3D digital models, with consideration of engineering, manufacturing, packaging, ergonomics, safety, and technology.

Detail

Major areas of responsibility:

– Creates original design ideas

– Make perspective sketches and renderings in scale and full size sufficient in a higher level to communicate new design ideas.

– Develop two and three-dimensional mock-ups of proposed design solutions

– Conduct research to support development and design concepts

– Coordinate with and lead studio engineers, modelers, other designers and service and fabrication personnel in the development of new ideas in both two and three-dimensional form to required finish.

Coordinate across the teams and provide departmental support

– Coordinate with and lead Clay Modelers, Digital Designer and Fabrication team to develop 3D clay properties.

– Oversight of connecting Interior design vision with Co-Creation Activities

– Develop Graphics for concept cars, Motorsports livery, logos etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

8+ years of experience in Automotive Design experience, preferable in an OEM studio desired.

Bachelor of Master’s Degree in Automotive or Industrial design or equivalent work experience

Excellent knowledge of automotive design process

Ability to demonstrate creative design leadership and rational through process

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Strong problem solving skills

Ability to exercise independent, innovative judgment and discretion

Exceptional design, visualization and graphic skills

Proficient skills of digital modeling with Alias

RESUME/CV MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PORTFOLIO!

Click here for more information