Johnson & Johnson

Location: Somerville, NJ

Job Description

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Industrial Design & Human Factors (IDHF) team is seeking a multi-faceted, exceptionally talented, user-centered Principal Industrial Designer who is passionate about improving the quality of people’s lives through compelling design experiences. This position will be located within any of our US based Medical Devices campuses – CA, MA, NJ, PA, IN, OH.

The Principal Industrial Designer will embrace the various roles this position requires; consisting of Design Leader, User Centered Research Champion, Classic Industrial Designer, and Strategic Partner:

· providing input into the planning and execution of product development programs – making sure there is time and resources for the appropriate design activities.

· collaborating with internal and external partners to plan and execute user research in real and simulated environments – reviewing and synthesizing data to uncover new opportunities and unmet needs, identify potential use errors and develop solutions to mitigate safety risks.

· using traditional sketching, digital tools, CAD models, and physical mock-ups to communicate unique ideas and product concepts – sharing ideas with various audiences and leveraging skills of collaboration and influence to drive alignment behind the best solution.

· deploying design thinking methodologies to help business partners visualize abstract concepts and leverage IDHF’s position in the organization to shape the future business opportunities.

· promoting design best practices within the IDHF team, including mentoring and talent development.

Qualifications

— A BS/BA in Industrial Design or related design degree with a minimum of 10 years of relevant professional experience is required.

— The successful candidate must possess excellent visual communication skills using traditional sketching and digital media (Photoshop, Illustrator, PowerPoint, etc or similar) Proficiency using CAD tools (Alias, SolidWorks, etc or similar) to create 3D databases that capture design intent and are suitable for downstream applications are required.

— Relevant experience working with multi-disciplinary product development teams and external partners is required.

— Experience with medical device development and regulatory landscape is required.

— Experience with the design and development of physical products and/or capital equipment and systems is preferred.

— Additional skills and hands-on experiences that augment the design process is preferred (e.g., Human Factors Engineering, Cognitive Psychology, Graphic Design, UI/UX, Information Design, Interaction Design, Mechanical Engineering, Clinical Experience…etc.)



— This position may require travel and could be located in any of our locations.

