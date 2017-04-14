Senior Designer – Industrial Design

TEAGUE

Location: Everett, WA 98204 (Holly area)

The Senior Industrial Designer with a focus in Aviation will be responsible for conceptualizing and developing aerospace concepts at a high level of complexity and for which few precedents exist. This person not only manages all technical and organizational aspects of an assignment, but is also capable of creating aspects of form, aesthetics, physical and psychological interfaces between users and products. The ideal candidate has the proven experience in designing/developing aviation products and in the greater field of airline design. In this position you’ll work alongside some of the best and brightest talent at TEAGUE. Experts in all fields, this small team is able to execute on any design challenge, from large-scale conceptual environments and brand experiences to the small intricate details of in-flight entertainment, interaction design and all other products within the Aircraft and passenger environment

Why We Need This Position

It’s simple, really. TEAGUE delivers the future to clients. In order to do so, we need designers who have the vision, aesthetics, technical know-how to imagine what could be, explain it to others, and then go about creating it.

Who We’re Looking For

You are a highly creative, technically savvy, culturally sensitive designer with a passion for aircraft and an unquenchable desire to shape the future of flight. You are capable of pushing the creative potential of new ideas to new heights, all while staying within the confines of budgets, manufacturing processes, and industry restrictions and requirements.

A typical day for you might involve determining a project’s scope, tasks, and schedule and maintaining accurate project documentation or developing design solutions for aircraft interiors, possibly related to: aircraft seating, galleys, lavatories, ground environments or spaces, or other products facing passengers and crew; creating client-specific presentations; catching up on transportation design industry market trends, materials, and technology.

You will take the lead in client relationships and strive to ensure that their needs are on time and on budget. Although you’ve got big ideas, you’re not afraid to roll up your sleeves and get technical: You’re skilled at integrating ideas into original hand-sketched concept drawings and electronic renderings, models, mechanical drawings and written reports. You know how to develop technical digital layout drawings for mock-up prototypes and initial product parts details and assembly, creating conceptual models using 3-D and 2-D computer modeling software. You live and breathe aircraft design, and ideally, you love to fly (about 10-20% of the time, that is).

What We Just Said, Now in 5 Bullet Points (a.k.a. Essential Qualifications):

Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design; Minimum of 5+ years in the design industry; Aviation/transportation/aerospace industry is a plus

Skills: High proficiency using CAD software, 3D / 2D rendering software, and a knowledge of technical digital layout drawings for prototypes

Passion: Shaping the future of flight through creative design solutions

Role: A creative visionary and leader with experienced technical design chops

Personality: Smart, creative, inspired, well organized, detail-oriented, strong team player

DOE – Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package offered.

At TEAGUE, we value diversity. We search the globe, literally, to find and attract top talent from diverse backgrounds.

TEAGUE is an EEO/AAP employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

Click here for more information