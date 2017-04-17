Technicon Design

Location: UK

Job Overview:

*NEW* position in the UK for an Exterior Designer with a minimum of 5 years automotive experience and enthusiasm and vision to bring exciting ideas to our client’s design studio.

Detail

Designer- Exteriors using appropriate technologies and working within the design team structure to create compelling Design styling proposals and development work. Assist in developing appropriate presentations for senior management reviews, either virtual presentations for Global studio reviews or through printed media. Ensure that work is completed on time and to the required quality level established by the studio management team. Ensure that work is aligned with the broader design intent and make best use of the design tools available. Work with all studio teams in a professional and proactive manner. Provide necessary input to Digital modellers and Clay modellers to deliver the best possible design solutions for Design Management and senior management reviews. Maintain a general Trend-Awareness and communicate this through daily work and design reviews. Take an interest in the identification and testing of new design technologies that will improve studio effectiveness. Be a proactive member of the Design studio, helping to foster a professional, creative, and forward thinking culture.

Experience Required:

Designer will have a minimum of 5 years of automotive experience in design and a proven track record of delivering design projects through to manufacture and to the highest level.

Essential Skills:

1. Ability to deliver detailed concept sketches and high level presentation images for senior management reviews.

2. Have an expert level competence using design enabling technology (2D 3D CAD packages) and ability to integrate this in to daily work practice.

3.The ability to work with the CAD Clay modelling teams to deliver a full size clay model from initial milled data to final presentation model – following direction from the Design Manager or Chief Designer.

4. Have a full understanding of the development process and deliverables.

5. The ability to conduct successful technical meetings with other disciplines.

6. Have a good understanding of craftsmanship, production techniques practices and feasibility issues to aid the execution of selected Design proposals.

7. Strategic awareness, program planning and administrative skills.

8. Ability to motivate and inspire colleagues to deliver world class design work.

Desirable Skills:

• 2D skills, Freehand and Photoshop sketching.

Education Required:

• Must have completed a recognised Automotive, Product Design or Transportation Design Degree.

We can only accept applicants with an EU passport allowing them to legally work in the UK

Please apply with a comprehensive CV and relevant portfolio

