Gensler

Location: Miami, FL (Downtown area)

Gensler’s Brand Design studio is a collaborative team of designers, strategists, and storytellers that engages with a wide variety of clients on projects of all sizes—from product packaging and websites to campus signage systems and international brand positioning. As Gensler brand designers, we help our clients tell their unique stories effectively via every channel available in today’s diverse media landscape. Our approach combines design and architectural expertise with a unique point of view and strong communication skills. We believe that this approach results in brands that build trust, inspire confidence, and forge lasting relationships.

What You Will Do

The Signage Designer will be responsible for the design of a wide variety of graphics, branded environment, signage, and way-finding projects. The designer will work as a key partner on fast-paced interdisciplinary teams of architects, interior designers, graphic designers, illustrators, photographers, and more that deliver projects ranging from strategic planning to corporate and retail interiors. The Signage Designer will deliver creative solutions in a diverse range of markets including hospitality, retail, restaurants, and workplace.

Your Qualifications

Minimum 5–7 years of experience in Signage Design and Way-finding with a professional degree in Industrial Design, Graphic Design or a related field

Exceptional design sense with the ability to integrate messaging, color, imagery, and typography into three-dimensional built environments

Detailed oriented with the ability to see the big picture

Strong way-finding planning experience including conducting research, site survey, developing way-finding strategies, and documenting design solutions (sign type drawings, message schedules & location plans)

High proficiency drawing in scale and familiarity with architectural construction documents, elevations, plans, and shop drawings

Working knowledge of signage, wayfinding, and environmental graphics industry best practices including programming strategies, ADA and local code compliance considerations, as well as fabrication materials and methods

Demonstrated experience coordinating with environmental graphics and signage design packages, with fabricators, experience with RFI’s and signage installation

Excellent communication skills and experience as the main point of contact for clients, vendors, consultants, and project teams

Ability to multitask while remaining efficient, poised, and organized

Flexibility to work both collaboratively and independently on projects of all scales and types

Proficiency in the latest design software including Adobe Creative Suite and CAD Tools

Sketchup & Revit experience preferred, but not required.

For consideration, please submit resume and relevant work samples. Submittals must include work samples for full consideration.

