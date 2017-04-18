Creative Sculptor

General Motors

Location: Warren, MI, US

Dvlp Class A passenger car and SUV surfaces and three-dimensional (3D) and full size models from released data of interior instrument panels (IP), consoles, seats, door panels, interior components, exterior door handles and wheels.

Interpret and define the design intent of the designer while directly collaborating with engrg, packaging, and tooling teams.

Translate the design intent into the 3D digital (using Autodesk Alias) and clay surfaces incldg design sensitivity, aesthetic proportions, brand identity, customer focus, and attention to details.

Perform digital and clay model milling on Advanced Tarus Mill CNC Graphics and TPI CAM.

Dvlp Class A surface for initial concept to production surfaces achieved in various stages as per Global Vehicle Dvlpmt Process (GVDP).

Deliver project surface models on time as per various Decision Fixed Points (DFP) over vehicle dvlpmt timeline.

Bachelor, Transportation Design or Product Design.

12 mos exp as Sculptor, Assistant Sculptor, Modeler, or related, dvlpg Class A vehicle surfaces and 3D and full size models from released data of interior IP, consoles, seats, door panels, and exterior door handles and wheels.

