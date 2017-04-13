Interaction Designer

13 April 2017


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: Södertälje, Sweden


    • Job Overview:

    Business Function: DESIGN
    Location: Södertälje, Sweden
    Position: Interaction Designer
    Sector: Automotive
    Contract Length: 12 Month Rolling
    Start Date: April 2017

    Detail

    For our client, we are looking for a creative designer who has worked with both the interaction of physical products (or product design), app development and graphic design, and have been doing this for at least 5 years.

    The assignment involves developing display concept for the next generation of truck HMIs. The assignment includes customer needs analysis, strategic interaction, detailed interaction design and usability testing.

    Desired profile

    • Demonstrated experience Interaction design in physical products with some complexity in the interaction with the user.
    • Experience of the above in a vehicle clutch
    • Driven team player and with the capacity to pursue independent work
    Start Date: April 1, 2017
    Duration: 1 year
    Location: Sodertalje
    Working time: 100%
    Language: Swedish & English



    Click here for more information


    Find more design jobs on
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine



    Newsletter

    Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

    Find a Car

    Recent News


    © 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

    Scroll To Top
    Scroll To Bottom