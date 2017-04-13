Job Overview:
Business Function: DESIGN
Location: Södertälje, Sweden
Position: Interaction Designer
Sector: Automotive
Contract Length: 12 Month Rolling
Start Date: April 2017
Detail
For our client, we are looking for a creative designer who has worked with both the interaction of physical products (or product design), app development and graphic design, and have been doing this for at least 5 years.
The assignment involves developing display concept for the next generation of truck HMIs. The assignment includes customer needs analysis, strategic interaction, detailed interaction design and usability testing.
Desired profile
• Demonstrated experience Interaction design in physical products with some complexity in the interaction with the user.
• Experience of the above in a vehicle clutch
• Driven team player and with the capacity to pursue independent work
Start Date: April 1, 2017
Duration: 1 year
Location: Sodertalje
Working time: 100%
Language: Swedish & English
