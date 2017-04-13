Technicon Design

Location: Södertälje, Sweden

Job Overview:

Business Function: DESIGN

Position: Interaction Designer

Sector: Automotive

Contract Length: 12 Month Rolling

Detail

For our client, we are looking for a creative designer who has worked with both the interaction of physical products (or product design), app development and graphic design, and have been doing this for at least 5 years.

The assignment involves developing display concept for the next generation of truck HMIs. The assignment includes customer needs analysis, strategic interaction, detailed interaction design and usability testing.

Desired profile

• Demonstrated experience Interaction design in physical products with some complexity in the interaction with the user.

• Experience of the above in a vehicle clutch

• Driven team player and with the capacity to pursue independent work

Working time: 100%

Language: Swedish & English

