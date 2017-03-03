Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI)

Location: Irvine, CA, US

Job Description:

Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) is currently looking for a Kia Exterior Designer for our Kia Design Studio in Irvine, CA that will:

Create compelling and appropriate design proposals for various concept and production car programs in the form of sketches, renderings and 3D digital models.

Research and analyze trends in overall packaging, dimension, materials and products using online and print resources and by attending auto shows and other events. Report on these trends to Management using PowerPoint presentations.

Create and display ‘: virtual sketch board’: presentations or physical drawings on whiteboard incorporating ideas. Select various themes based on trends and research.

Meet with Management, Engineering, Marketing and Design Team to discuss design criteria. Incorporate design criteria provided.

Develop design over engineering package using ALIAS software. Oversee the development of CAS 3D Digital models.

Oversee the development of the 1/1 and scale models by clay sculptors and fabricators. Develop hard parts using ALIAS and other CAD software. Consult with Engineering and Manufacturing to meet styling and manufacturing requirements.

Create high-quality ‘: Publication Images’ for use in Press Releases and Design Brochures using Photoshop, ALIAS Design Studio, and photographed images.

Provide oversight, guidance and support to vendors producing one-of-a-kind ‘: Concept Vehicles’ for auto shows worldwide.

Travel to Korea to oversee further product development by working with Namyang Design and Engineering teams.

Benchmark competitive vehicles to aid design direction.

Travel up to 20% of time domestically and internationally.

Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial, Automotive, or Transportation Design

Valid Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record

* Candidates applying for positions with Hyundai Kia must be legally authorized to work in the United States. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa Sponsorship is not available for this position.

*HATCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran. VEVRAA Federal contractor

