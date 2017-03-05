Enclos

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Position Overview:

This position creates computer-generated animations and imagery for utilization in architecture and construction, under tight deadlines with competing priorities. Through focus on composition and storytelling, the Visualization Specialist puts emphasis in layout and animation for narratives in project proposals.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Develops storyboards, narratives, renderings and animations for projects and proposals in sequence with previously identified priorities.

Includes the logistics required to successfully deliver curtainwall systems.

Collects project details from Pre-construction Managers, Designers, Estimators, Manufacturing personnel, and Field personnel to synthesize into a visualization.

Understands the overall scheduling needs through direction from the Sales Team.

Utilizes 2D illustration, 3D modeling and film production software to produce animation videos.

Supports other Visualization Specialists with other projects as needed.

Participates in research and development of computer graphic techniques.

Develops message strategies by suggesting new formats to communicate the complex performance of curtainwall systems.

Organizes and maintains a collection of 2D and 3D assets for future utilization.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree from four-year College or University in Industrial Design, Architecture, Motion Graphics or other from an accredited university or a two-year degree with a related major and two years of working experience.

Must be able to demonstrate a talent for visual storytelling with high attention to detail.

Experience in all major Computer Graphic techniques including modeling, texturing, shading, lighting, camera matching and compositing.

Proven ability in animation. Motion graphics a plus.

Expert knowledge in Maya (or equivalent), Mental Ray or Vray, After Effects, and Adobe Photoshop.

Knowledge of Rhinoceros 3D (Rhino) is a plus.

Enthusiasm with familiarity in architecture and construction is ideal.

About Enclos (www.enclos.com)

Well established, private company with expertise in the design, engineering, fabrication, assembly and erection of custom facade systems, providing complete design-build services to the construction marketplace. Enclos specializes in innovative architecture and challenging building projects.

Equal Opportunity EmployerIn order to provide equal employment and advancement opportunities to all individuals, employment decisions at Enclos a wholly owned subsidiary of CH Holdings, will be based on merit, qualifications, and abilities. Enclos does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Enclos will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship. This policy governs all aspects of employment, including selection, job assignment, compensation, discipline, termination, and access to benefits and training.

