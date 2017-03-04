Industrial Designer

BE Aerospace

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

JOB SUMMARY:

Our industrial design team within the Advanced Design Group drives the aesthetic and ergonomic development of B/E Aerospace seating products. Collaborating with Engineering, Marketing, and Management teams to explore, innovate, and execute world-class designs, as well as inspiring with preliminary prototypes and innovative functional concepts.

In the Advanced Design Group, you will be surrounded by others who have a passion for new technology, a strong sense of mechanical fabrication, and an obsession for exploring new materials. The ability to maintain involvement in R&D development is required.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs design tasks requiring the operation and application of sophisticated 3D surfacing software.

Creates photographic quality computer graphic imagery from sophisticated surface models.

Performs CAD integration, design and other tasks requiring skill and knowledge of ‘top level’ feature based and NURBS (Non-Uniform Rational Beata Spline) based modeling software.

Maintains technical coordination and aesthetic control with Engineering and other industrial design staff members.

Creates 3D drawing data and participates directly in virtual and hand tooled prototyping.

Facilitates LEAN events; to improve overall design process and manages design process Kaizen events.

Helps organize data structures and how the team manages its work.

Strong liaison with the model shop and sketch model building.

Performs other related duties as required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university in Industrial Design; and at least five years of related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Knowledge of computer animation and non-linear digital editing for the creation of professional presentation material required, in addition to ability to analyze software and make recommendations of hardware and software purchases.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Proficiency in the use of tools such as Studio Max/ Bunkspeed/ Keyshot/ Rhino/ Alias/Adobe Suite

Very strong digital and network render skills.

Ability to rapidly explore a wide variety of styling options (forms, colors, finishes, materials, etc.)

A passion for technology and creative mindset.

Courage to explore new ideas, learn new technologies, a proactive desire to learn.

ABOUT B/E AEROSPACE

B/E Aerospace is the world’s leading manufacturer of aircraft cabin interior products. B/E Aerospace designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of products for both commercial aircraft and business jets. For more information, visit the B/E Aerospace website at www.beaerospace.com

