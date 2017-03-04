Industrial Designer

4 March 2017


  • BE Aerospace
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC


    • JOB SUMMARY:

    Our industrial design team within the Advanced Design Group drives the aesthetic and ergonomic development of B/E Aerospace seating products. Collaborating with Engineering, Marketing, and Management teams to explore, innovate, and execute world-class designs, as well as inspiring with preliminary prototypes and innovative functional concepts.

    In the Advanced Design Group, you will be surrounded by others who have a passion for new technology, a strong sense of mechanical fabrication, and an obsession for exploring new materials. The ability to maintain involvement in R&D development is required.

    JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

    • Performs design tasks requiring the operation and application of sophisticated 3D surfacing software.
    • Creates photographic quality computer graphic imagery from sophisticated surface models.
    • Performs CAD integration, design and other tasks requiring skill and knowledge of ‘top level’ feature based and NURBS (Non-Uniform Rational Beata Spline) based modeling software.
    • Maintains technical coordination and aesthetic control with Engineering and other industrial design staff members.
    • Creates 3D drawing data and participates directly in virtual and hand tooled prototyping.
    • Facilitates LEAN events; to improve overall design process and manages design process Kaizen events.
    • Helps organize data structures and how the team manages its work.
    • Strong liaison with the model shop and sketch model building.
    • Performs other related duties as required.

    MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

    • Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university in Industrial Design; and at least five years of related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience
    • Knowledge of computer animation and non-linear digital editing for the creation of professional presentation material required, in addition to ability to analyze software and make recommendations of hardware and software purchases.

    PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

    • Proficiency in the use of tools such as Studio Max/ Bunkspeed/ Keyshot/ Rhino/ Alias/Adobe Suite
    • Very strong digital and network render skills.
    • Ability to rapidly explore a wide variety of styling options (forms, colors, finishes, materials, etc.)
    • A passion for technology and creative mindset.
    • Courage to explore new ideas, learn new technologies, a proactive desire to learn.

    EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled

    All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

    ABOUT B/E AEROSPACE

    B/E Aerospace is the world’s leading manufacturer of aircraft cabin interior products. B/E Aerospace designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of products for both commercial aircraft and business jets.  For more information, visit the B/E Aerospace website at www.beaerospace.com



