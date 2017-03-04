Industrial Designer

JOB SUMMARY:
Our industrial design team within the Advanced Design Group drives the aesthetic and ergonomic development of B/E Aerospace seating products. Collaborating with Engineering, Marketing, and Management teams to explore, innovate, and execute world-class designs, as well as inspiring with preliminary prototypes and innovative functional concepts.
In the Advanced Design Group, you will be surrounded by others who have a passion for new technology, a strong sense of mechanical fabrication, and an obsession for exploring new materials. The ability to maintain involvement in R&D development is required.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Performs design tasks requiring the operation and application of sophisticated 3D surfacing software.
- Creates photographic quality computer graphic imagery from sophisticated surface models.
- Performs CAD integration, design and other tasks requiring skill and knowledge of ‘top level’ feature based and NURBS (Non-Uniform Rational Beata Spline) based modeling software.
- Maintains technical coordination and aesthetic control with Engineering and other industrial design staff members.
- Creates 3D drawing data and participates directly in virtual and hand tooled prototyping.
- Facilitates LEAN events; to improve overall design process and manages design process Kaizen events.
- Helps organize data structures and how the team manages its work.
- Strong liaison with the model shop and sketch model building.
- Performs other related duties as required.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university in Industrial Design; and at least five years of related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience
- Knowledge of computer animation and non-linear digital editing for the creation of professional presentation material required, in addition to ability to analyze software and make recommendations of hardware and software purchases.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Proficiency in the use of tools such as Studio Max/ Bunkspeed/ Keyshot/ Rhino/ Alias/Adobe Suite
- Very strong digital and network render skills.
- Ability to rapidly explore a wide variety of styling options (forms, colors, finishes, materials, etc.)
- A passion for technology and creative mindset.
- Courage to explore new ideas, learn new technologies, a proactive desire to learn.
ABOUT B/E AEROSPACE
B/E Aerospace is the world’s leading manufacturer of aircraft cabin interior products. B/E Aerospace designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of products for both commercial aircraft and business jets. For more information, visit the B/E Aerospace website at www.beaerospace.com
