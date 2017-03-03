Oakley – Sr Eyewear Designer

3 March 2017


  • Oakley - Luxottica Group
  • Location: Foothill Ranch, CA 92610


    • GENERAL FUNCTION

    The Sr. Eyewear Designer works within a team to design and develop innovative products ranging from eyewear, timepieces, electronics and accessories consistent with the unique and innovative direction of the brand.

    MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

    • Has direct involvement with the evolution of market-leading products from conception, development, through to production.
    • Gives shape, form, and a variety of alternatives to concepts and ideas discussed during brainstorming and strategy sessions.
    • Creates clear sketches that show design intent and form development.
    • Uses sketches to build models (hand and CAD), with assistance from staff modelers.
    • Demonstrates a strong sense of finish detail.
    • Keeps current on market and fashion trends.
    • Stays abreast of the competition and interprets ideas from what is observed in an innovative way.
    • Travels approximately 10-15% of time.

    BASIC QUALIFICATIONS

    • Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design
    • 3+ years of work experience in the product/automotive design field
    • Possess excellent communication skills both written and verbal
    • Ability to interact in a team environment but also work autonomously
    • Ability to travels approximately 10-15% of time



