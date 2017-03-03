Oakley – Sr Eyewear Designer

GENERAL FUNCTION
The Sr. Eyewear Designer works within a team to design and develop innovative products ranging from eyewear, timepieces, electronics and accessories consistent with the unique and innovative direction of the brand.
MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Has direct involvement with the evolution of market-leading products from conception, development, through to production.
- Gives shape, form, and a variety of alternatives to concepts and ideas discussed during brainstorming and strategy sessions.
- Creates clear sketches that show design intent and form development.
- Uses sketches to build models (hand and CAD), with assistance from staff modelers.
- Demonstrates a strong sense of finish detail.
- Keeps current on market and fashion trends.
- Stays abreast of the competition and interprets ideas from what is observed in an innovative way.
- Travels approximately 10-15% of time.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design
- 3+ years of work experience in the product/automotive design field
- Possess excellent communication skills both written and verbal
- Ability to interact in a team environment but also work autonomously
- Ability to travels approximately 10-15% of time
Click here for more information