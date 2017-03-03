Oakley – Sr Eyewear Designer

Oakley - Luxottica Group

Location: Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

GENERAL FUNCTION

The Sr. Eyewear Designer works within a team to design and develop innovative products ranging from eyewear, timepieces, electronics and accessories consistent with the unique and innovative direction of the brand.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Has direct involvement with the evolution of market-leading products from conception, development, through to production.

Gives shape, form, and a variety of alternatives to concepts and ideas discussed during brainstorming and strategy sessions.

Creates clear sketches that show design intent and form development.

Uses sketches to build models (hand and CAD), with assistance from staff modelers.

Demonstrates a strong sense of finish detail.

Keeps current on market and fashion trends.

Stays abreast of the competition and interprets ideas from what is observed in an innovative way.

Travels approximately 10-15% of time.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design

3+ years of work experience in the product/automotive design field

Possess excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Ability to interact in a team environment but also work autonomously

Ability to travels approximately 10-15% of time

Click here for more information