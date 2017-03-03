Automotive Interior Designer Job

Job Overview:
We have a new request from our client in Sweden for an experienced automotive Interior Designer to start a contract position immediately.
Detail
Description:
• Create compelling sketches that show a vision for the future of interior design.
• Guide a design from the sketch phase to concept modelling in Alias or clay, and through to A-class surfacing.
• Work with engineers to come up with design and engineering solutions that serve the design vision and also fit with the engineering constraints.
• Participate in cross-functional strategy, timing, and process discussion as it pertains to interiors or interior components.
• Work with colour and trim designers to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the colour and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.
• Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.
• Mentor junior designers and provide techniqueapproach guidance where needed between reviews.
• Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary.
Requirements:
• University degree in transportation design.
• Minimum of 2 years’ experience in automobile interior design.
• English, spoken and written, good knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, Rhino or polygon modelling, Photoshop or equivalent image processing software.
• Communicative with good presentation skills both verbal and visual.
• Independent and confident as well as a good team player.
• Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills, and ability to understand and analyze requirements from customers as well as competitor car companies.
• Strong personal “drive”, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules.
• Experience with Asian OEMs is positive.
• Will report to the Director of Interior Design
Please apply with a comprehensive CV and a relevant portfolio
Click here for more information