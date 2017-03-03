Automotive Interior Designer Job

3 March 2017


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: Sweden


    • Job Overview:

    We have a new request from our client in Sweden for an experienced automotive Interior Designer to start a contract position immediately.

    Detail

    Description:

    • Create compelling sketches that show a vision for the future of interior design.
    • Guide a design from the sketch phase to concept modelling in Alias or clay, and through to A-class surfacing.
    • Work with engineers to come up with design and engineering solutions that serve the design vision and also fit with the engineering constraints.
    • Participate in cross-functional strategy, timing, and process discussion as it pertains to interiors or interior components.
    • Work with colour and trim designers to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the colour and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.
    • Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.
    • Mentor junior designers and provide techniqueapproach guidance where needed between reviews.
    • Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary.

    Requirements:

    • University degree in transportation design.
    • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in automobile interior design.
    • English, spoken and written, good knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, Rhino or polygon modelling, Photoshop or equivalent image processing software.
    • Communicative with good presentation skills both verbal and visual.
    • Independent and confident as well as a good team player.
    • Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills, and ability to understand and analyze requirements from customers as well as competitor car companies.
    • Strong personal “drive”, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules.
    • Experience with Asian OEMs is positive.
    • Will report to the Director of Interior Design

    Please apply with a comprehensive CV and a relevant portfolio



