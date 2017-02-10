Industrial Designer

Thalmic Labs

Location: New York, NY

Thalmic is a hardware + software company building exciting technologies that will shape the future of human-computer interaction, backed by a world-class team of investors including Intel Capital, Spark Capital and Amazon.

We announced our first product, the Myo gesture control armband, in 2013, and pre-sold over 10,000 units in the first 48 hours. Myo is now shipping worldwide and has gone on to win numerous awards, such as Digital Trends’ “Best of CES 2014” Award for Cool Tech.

What you will do: Lead projects from start to finish and manage all issues that impact industrial design. Lead the ID team to deliver design at a high quality that is on brand and delights consumers.

Apply design and systems thinking to everything you do. Lead the team from concept through mass production, collaborating closely with cross-functional teams including product management, research, user interface, software and hardware engineers, marketing, and external vendors. Understanding and rationalizing feedback and issues from these teams as they arise.

Create original concepts as part of the design team that scale across existing as well as future products.

Inject and amplify Brand throughout the product. Put users first. Boil down complex technologies into simple, intuitive, and beautiful products and user experiences.

Tell a great story through the end product that delivers on the overall product and business goals.

Plan and drive the team’s work and deliverables on a day-to-day basis.

Undertake product build process troubleshooting and CMF approvals that require travel as needed to vendors (manufacturing facilities overseas, user research). What you need: BA/BS degree in Industrial Design or equivalent practical experience.

Experience in consumer-centric product design

Experience with designing and shipping challenging and innovative consumer products.

Experience in design (proportions, colour, form, typography, presentation) and a sense of design & visual culture (graphics, functionality, fashion, ergonomics, cultural & technological trends, history). Bonus points for: Strong understanding of mechanical design, manufacturing and engineering requirements and constraints.

Strong experience and passion for products that include hardware-software user experience.

Deep Experience in consumer electronics.

Excellent in visualizing concepts using industry standard 2D and 3D tools such as Photoshop/Illustrator, Rhino, Solidworks, Creo, Alias and Keyshot.

Excellent written, listening and oral communication skills.

