Bartech Group

Location: Dearborn, MI, US

Job Description

Job Responsibilities

Your specific duties as a Color and Materials Designer will include:

Color and Materials Designer: Visualization Specialist

High level capability and experience in specialized renderings and presentations of current and future programs in VRED, MAYA , ALIAS, PHOTOSHOP, ILLUSTRATOR, ADOBE CREATIVE SUITE, VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) EXPERIENCE/ SKILLS

Demonstrates creativity, a strong understanding of colors, materials, innovation, design leadership and multi-tasking.

Ability to generate high quality 2D and 3D imaging and properties for presentation purposes and internal management reviews.

Ability to collaborate effectively in cross functional design and development teams.

Excellent interpersonal, written and visual communication skills.

Reports to an Advanced or Vehicle Line Color & Material Design Manager and is responsible for generating 2D and 3D imaging and properties for presentation purposes

Provide the studio with program specific VRED files which allow for a complete series walk with embedded hot keys to toggle between variants.

Provide fully functioning animated seat data sets at appropriate milestones.

Work seamlessly with Color and Materials, EMM, studio, engineering, Craftsmanship and VR teams to ensure all data is per program intent and to prepare and cascade files.

Support designers and managers with visualization for design leadership, internal studio, engineering and craftsmanship reviews.

Must meet the requirements for the Color Vision Acuity Test

Job Requirements

As a Color and Materials Designer you must represent our company well by being responsible, punctual and motivated to go above and beyond the call of duty. You must also be highly detail-oriented and organized with excellent analytic and problem-solving abilities. It is also important that you display excellent verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills.

Equivalent experience in automotive/color and materials development, and/or textile/manufacturing.

Can visually articulate brand vision and definition through a design portfolio.

0 to 2 years color and materials experience.

Relevant or creative work experience includes trend forecasting, fashion, and/or interior design.

Experience Preferred: Computer skills helpful. Must desire to learn if no experience

Education Required: Bachelor or Master’s Degree in Industrial Design, Interior Transportation Design, Digital Animation, Gaming, and/or equivalent.

