Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI

Position Overview/Description:

We are seeking a skilled Color and Materials Designer to join our team. This position will be responsible for setting the vision for the development and coordination of interior and exterior color and materials design for Ford and Lincoln vehicle programs. The Color and Material Designer must demonstrate creativity, a strong understanding of colors, materials, innovation, design leadership, and multi-tasking. This Designer would be a creative professional specialized in Color and Material Design, setting the vision for the development and coordination of annual interior and exterior color and material design for vehicle programs. This position will be located in our Dearborn, MI offices and will require minimal travel.

Responsibilities:

Color and Materials Designers are tasked with setting the vision for the development and coordination of interior and exterior color and materials design for Ford and Lincoln vehicle programs

Designers follow the development of color and materials from concept through approval and must coordinate the release of master samples

Designers are expected to be able to evaluate color, texture, gloss and finishes and work with suppliers as necessary

Designers are required to maintain an awareness of developments in related fields, i.e. furniture, fashion, architecture design, and apply that knowledge to automotive design

Assists in preparation of the release and transmittal of all related information regarding approved color and materials, and correlates the development and release of master sample requirements within these programs

Remains cognizant of developments within one or more of the related industrial fields to incorporate innovation and technical advantages into current and future product programs

Evaluates color, texture, gloss and finish and works with suppliers as necessary

Performs related duties as required

Must meet the requirements for the Color Vision Acuity Test

A creative portfolio must be provided with your application. If your portfolio is online, please make sure the link is published on your resume.

Job Requirements:

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design, Fine Arts or equivalent with specialization in automotive, fashion, textiles or product design.

2+ years of experience required in color and material design and development in automotive, product, and/or textile design

2+ years of experience with Microsoft Office suite

Preferred Qualifications:

Digital capabilities in modeling and rendering (Alias, VRED) as well as sketching/rendering (Photoshop, Illustrator)

User Experience (UX) is highly preferred

Advanced materials and innovation is highly preferred

Positive attitude and ability to work in a team

Design sensitivity and ability to quickly comprehend

Strong written and verbal communication skills to interface with internal design cross-functional product development teams, and suppliers

Strong organization and analytic skills to cohesively lay out commodity strategies and track multiple developments

Prefer development knowledge with a variety of materials and processes

Prefer ability to accurately analyze color and material issues and effectively communicate solutions

Prefer knowledge of automotive suppliers, their products and process capabilities

