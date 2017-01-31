Ford Motor Company

Location: Palo Alto, CA, US

We are looking for a skilled UI/UX Motion Designer. Do you find yourself obsessing over the latest GUI trends and technologies? Do you find it easy to paint the big picture in addition to getting your hands dirty in the details? We are looking for a talented digital UI Designer to create interesting and meaningful user experiences. You have a keen eye for clean and artful design; your superior UI skills allow you to translate high-level requirements into UI design elements. You like to communicate your ideas with pixel perfect clarity, therefore you prefer to breathe life into your designs with motion to realize your vision. We recognize the need for agility, we are looking for someone who moves fast and thinks faster. Engage, collaborate, and innovate in a new and growing department.

Responsibilities:

Visually express brand vision and definition through user interface design for in-vehicle experiences

Exhibit passion for emerging technologies, new interaction models, product design, and perfection in visual design

Provide the look & feel for the next generation of experience driven vehicle user interfaces

Execute UX vision utilizing motion as a primary means of delivery

Use visual design as a language and explain what the design elements are meant to communicate

Demonstrate strong collaboration, communication, interface and organization skills

Ability to balance work within a fluid creative design environment and with tight timelines / engineering frameworks

Coordinate interface solutions with Program Managers and Product Managers for specific assignments

Utilize software skills in latest versions of Adobe Creative Suite, 3D/4D visualization and UX prototyping tools

Employ a systematic approach to solving large, complex design challenges

Work is in a fast-paced, dynamic office environment

**A portfolio is required. Portfolio submission must include explanations of candidate’s contribution if include project work and must include examples of individual work. Please include a link to your portfolio in your resume. **

Job Requirements:

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design, Communication/Graphic Design, or UX Design or related technical field

5+ years of professional UX/UI experience OR in lieu of professional work experience, an advanced design degree

Preferred Qualifications:

Automotive experience is preferred, candidates that have relevant creative work experience in consumer product design solutions are a fit

Excellent written, oral and visual communication skills

Experience with user centered design methodology

Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction and cadence

Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Video editing and nuanced motion skills

Experience in 3D modeling in C4D, Autodesk Suite (Maya), Modo or relevant modeling animation

Animation, 3D visualization, and motion graphics prototyping skills

Ability to write, sketch, copy and manage a wide variety of content

Click here for more information