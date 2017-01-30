Design Engineer-Automotive Exterior

Responsibilities
- Conducts feasibility & cost analysis, strength calculations, material selection, part construction, & part specification
- Scheduling & coordinating activities involved in prototyping, fabricating & manufacturing of assigned products & systems
- Analyzes components/parts in area of specialty to ensure that established layout, quality, cost, performance standards & regulatory requirements are met or exceeded
- Recommends cost effective design modifications/improvements that support testing & mass production
- Primarily designing components such as sunroofs, windshields, plastic garnishes, wiper systems & washer systems
Qualifications
Minimum:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering
- 5 years’ experience in actual creation of required components per specialty
- 3 year’ experience working with sunroofs, windshields, wiper systems, washer systems, or similar exterior components
- 2 years’ experience with frequent supplier interaction
- 3 years’ experience utilizing CATIA v5
Click here for more information