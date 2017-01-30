Design Engineer-Automotive Exterior

30 January 2017


  • Goken America
  • Location: Raymond, OH, US


    • Responsibilities

    • Conducts feasibility & cost analysis, strength calculations, material selection, part construction, & part specification
    • Scheduling & coordinating activities involved in prototyping, fabricating & manufacturing of assigned products & systems
    • Analyzes components/parts in area of specialty to ensure that established layout, quality, cost, performance standards & regulatory requirements are met or exceeded
    • Recommends cost effective design modifications/improvements that support testing & mass production
    • Primarily designing components such as sunroofs, windshields, plastic garnishes, wiper systems & washer systems

    Qualifications

    Minimum:

    • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering
    • 5 years’ experience in actual creation of required components per specialty
    • 3 year’ experience working with sunroofs, windshields, wiper systems, washer systems, or similar exterior components
    • 2 years’ experience with frequent supplier interaction
    • 3 years’ experience utilizing CATIA v5


