Designer

11 February 2017


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina


    • Job Overview:

    Technicon Design is looking for a Designer passionate about the automotive and transportation industry! This position will give you the opportunity to develop your knowledge and contribute your skills

    Detail

    Technicon Design is looking to hire an Interior/Exterior Designer, entry to mid-level (1-5+ years of experience).
    Experience working in Automotive Transportation design

    Must provide a strong portfolio that shows sketches, renderings, illustrations and CAD models.
    BA in Industrial or Transportation Design is a plus.

    We are currently looking for 2 designers, each dedicated to one of two distinctive brands.



