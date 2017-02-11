Technicon Design

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Job Overview:

Technicon Design is looking for a Designer passionate about the automotive and transportation industry! This position will give you the opportunity to develop your knowledge and contribute your skills

Detail

Technicon Design is looking to hire an Interior/Exterior Designer, entry to mid-level (1-5+ years of experience).

Experience working in Automotive Transportation design

Must provide a strong portfolio that shows sketches, renderings, illustrations and CAD models.

BA in Industrial or Transportation Design is a plus.

We are currently looking for 2 designers, each dedicated to one of two distinctive brands.

