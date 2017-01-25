Creative Designer

25 January 2017


  • General Motors
  • Location: Warren, M, US


    • Design, dvlp, & package layouts of passenger vehicle interior (including instrument panels, door panels, center consoles, steering wheels, seats) systems & architectures, emphasizing new design concepts & taking into account aesthetic & technical parameters, using Photoshop, Alias Studio Tools, Autodesk showcase, VRED & PowerPoint.

    Provide early sets of high definition, photo-realistic 2D imaging & 3D models.

    Translate 2D design sketches to 3D forms through clay modeling.

    Create 2D design proposals using conventional/digital drawing skills such as pen/marker sketching, Adobe Photoshop software.

    Work with 3D CAD sculptors &physical modelers bldg ergonomically suited interior proposal models for reviews.

    Bachelor, Transportation Design. 12 mos exp as Automotive Designer in job offered or related.



