Automotive Interior Designer

We are seeking an Interior Designer to design vehicle interiors. This position will prepare sketches, renderings and 3D CAID proposals for review by management. Part of this process will involve the development of scale and full size clay models. This position will support the Ford vehicle programs.
These positions will be located in our Dearborn, MI offices.
Position Duties
- Design vehicle interiors utilizing a variety of media including the latest computer technology
- Prepare sketches, renderings, and 3D CAID proposals for management reviews
- Work with other disciplines in the development of scale and full size clay models ultimately interfacing with program engineering teams in the development of feasible high quality products based on their designs
A portfolio submission in addition to a resume is required exhibiting production and conceptual interior designs, including instrument panels, door panels, steering wheels, seats, and components (audio/HVAC controls, switches, instrument clusters, HMI)
Job Requirements:
Basic Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Transportation Design or Industrial Design with emphasis on Transportation Interior Design
- 3+ years professional design experience
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience delivering automobile production interior
- CAID training/experience in both 2D and 3D
- Alias 3D, Alias 2D, Photoshop, Illustrator experience
- 10+ years professional design experience
- Ideal candidates should have exceptional design intuition, strong problem solving skills and a superior ability to visually communicate through sketches, and renderings
- Ability to think three-dimensionally with a strong emphasis on proportions and a refined sense of form
Click here for more information