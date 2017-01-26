Automotive Interior Designer

Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI

We are seeking an Interior Designer to design vehicle interiors. This position will prepare sketches, renderings and 3D CAID proposals for review by management. Part of this process will involve the development of scale and full size clay models. This position will support the Ford vehicle programs.

These positions will be located in our Dearborn, MI offices.

Position Duties

Design vehicle interiors utilizing a variety of media including the latest computer technology

Prepare sketches, renderings, and 3D CAID proposals for management reviews

Work with other disciplines in the development of scale and full size clay models ultimately interfacing with program engineering teams in the development of feasible high quality products based on their designs

A portfolio submission in addition to a resume is required exhibiting production and conceptual interior designs, including instrument panels, door panels, steering wheels, seats, and components (audio/HVAC controls, switches, instrument clusters, HMI)

Job Requirements:

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Transportation Design or Industrial Design with emphasis on Transportation Interior Design

3+ years professional design experience

Preferred Qualifications

Experience delivering automobile production interior

CAID training/experience in both 2D and 3D

Alias 3D, Alias 2D, Photoshop, Illustrator experience

10+ years professional design experience

Ideal candidates should have exceptional design intuition, strong problem solving skills and a superior ability to visually communicate through sketches, and renderings

Ability to think three-dimensionally with a strong emphasis on proportions and a refined sense of form

