MSX International

Location: Dearborn, MI 48124

MSX International is currently seeking an Exterior Designer – Automotive. The successful candidate’s primary roles and responsibilities include the following but are not limited to:

Creative Exterior Designers find it easy to apply their knowledge and educational experience, working as a valued member of a team tasked with designing future mobility solutions

Designers collaborate with cross functional teams to progress a design theme to production

Using a variety of media, including the very latest technology, the designers will create high quality sketches, renderings, and 3D CAID (Computer Aided Industrial Design) proposals for management reviews

Creative designers work with many disciplines in the development of scale and full size clay models ultimately interfacing with program engineering teams in the development of proposals based on their designs

Skills Required:

Candidates must have exceptional design intuition, strong problem solving skills and a superior ability to visually communicate through sketches, and renderings

Ability to think three-dimensionally with a strong emphasis on proportions and a refined sense of form

CAID training/experience in both 2D and 3D is highly desired

Alias 3D, Alias 2D, Photoshop, VRED experience preferred

Experience with advanced 3D modeling tools is a plus

Portfolio submission in addition to a resume is required to be considered for this position. (Exterior Design candidates will have portfolios that exhibit work on production and conceptual complete vehicle exterior designs and details.)

Experience Required:

Five plus years of design experience in the industry. (Automotive experience highly desired)

Education Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Transportation Design or Industrial Design

