Peak Technical

Location: Chino Hills, CA

Contract ( 12 Months )

• Low-level class A surfacing as molds will be milled out of soft tooling material and slightly hand finished• Highly organic surface modeling, experience in automotive or transportation design

• Ability to reverse engineer patch data into larger single surfaces is a plus, but can be trained

• Working with Designers interpret sketches

• Modeling in Alias or Rhino required

• Minimum 3 years experience

• Portfolio required

Click here for more information