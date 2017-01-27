Catia V5 Designer (Ford experience)

Tata Technologies Inc.

Location: Roseville, MI,US

Job Title: CATIA V5 Designer

Location: Roseville, Michigan

BASIC FUNCTION: (General summary of the job, level of skill, level of responsibility)

This CATIA V5 design position creates moderate to complex 3D geometry along with any drawings and layouts required. Thorough knowledge of CAD software; GD&T, manufacturing processes and materials is required.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: (Identify essential functions and responsibilities)

Create 3D math models and prints of current designs, utilizing CATIA V5 package.

Participate in design reviews with suppliers, internal engineering and customer engineering.

Send and receive data from various sources on different types of media and file formats.

Modify existing components and assemblies to new requirements, create new components and update assemblies as needed.

Ensure prints are created to meet engineering specifications and standards.

Manage electronic files in accordance to customer and internal standards in a manner that facilitates management of components and assemblies.

Identify and attend training to keep current with software package upgrades, manufacturing processes and enhance overall group performance.

KEY MUST-HAVES

Strong CATIA V5 experience (8+ years)

Very strong in Ford Team Center (expert)

Strong knowledge of GD&T

Familiar with packaging under hood components

Experience with engine air systems preferred

CREO experience, a plus

Travel:

Zero, typically – at some future point, a trip to one of their manufacturing facilities would be beneficial

Job Type: Full-time

Required education:

High school or equivalent

Required experience:

GD & T knowledge: 2 years

Engine Air Systems: 3 years

Packaging underhood components: 3 years

Ford TeamCenter: 5 years

Catia V5 Automotive Design: 5 years

