Catia V5 Designer (Ford experience)

Job Title: CATIA V5 Designer
Location: Roseville, Michigan
BASIC FUNCTION: (General summary of the job, level of skill, level of responsibility)
This CATIA V5 design position creates moderate to complex 3D geometry along with any drawings and layouts required. Thorough knowledge of CAD software; GD&T, manufacturing processes and materials is required.
PRINCIPAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: (Identify essential functions and responsibilities)
- Create 3D math models and prints of current designs, utilizing CATIA V5 package.
- Participate in design reviews with suppliers, internal engineering and customer engineering.
- Send and receive data from various sources on different types of media and file formats.
- Modify existing components and assemblies to new requirements, create new components and update assemblies as needed.
- Ensure prints are created to meet engineering specifications and standards.
- Manage electronic files in accordance to customer and internal standards in a manner that facilitates management of components and assemblies.
- Identify and attend training to keep current with software package upgrades, manufacturing processes and enhance overall group performance.
KEY MUST-HAVES
- Strong CATIA V5 experience (8+ years)
- Very strong in Ford Team Center (expert)
- Strong knowledge of GD&T
- Familiar with packaging under hood components
- Experience with engine air systems preferred
- CREO experience, a plus
Travel:
- Zero, typically – at some future point, a trip to one of their manufacturing facilities would be beneficial
Job Type: Full-time
Required education:
- High school or equivalent
Required experience:
- GD & T knowledge: 2 years
- Engine Air Systems: 3 years
- Packaging underhood components: 3 years
- Ford TeamCenter: 5 years
- Catia V5 Automotive Design: 5 years
